Proof of COVID-19 Vaccinations No Longer Required

Dr. Spyridon Marinopoulos, University Health Center director, sent the following email to the campus community today:

We are glad to have our full community back on campus and are pleased that with the start of the semester, our COVID-19 cases have remained low and, reassuringly, the new subvariants of COVID-19 are not translating into severe illness for most people. Over the last two years, we have been able to lessen the burden of COVID-19 within our community, thanks in part to our students, faculty and staff having received the initial vaccine and booster.

At this time, COVID-19 vaccines and treatments are widely available, and most of the population has reached a sufficient level of immunity, thereby reducing the impact of the virus. Therefore, effective today, proof of COVID-19 vaccination will no longer be required at the University of Maryland. COVID-19 vaccines remain strongly recommended.

It is important to reiterate that COVID-19 is still with us. Receiving and staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines is the best way to protect yourself from getting very sick, being hospitalized, or dying from COVID-19. Receiving the updated bivalent booster can protect you against omicron sub-variants, and is especially important for individuals with certain medical conditions or a weakened immune system that may predispose them to more severe illness. We strongly encourage everyone to assess your personal COVID-19 health risk and take appropriate measures. If you are at high risk, you are strongly encouraged to seek advice from your personal physician. If you don’t have a personal physician, you may contact the University Health Center at 301.314.8184.

As we continue to be in respiratory virus season, please continue to take preventive measures that will help keep you, your family and our campus community healthy and safe.

Best wishes for a successful semester!