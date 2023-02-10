Arrest Made in a Simple Assault Offense: 300 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announces an arrest has been made in reference to a Simple Assault offense that occurred Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the 300 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:10 am, the suspect approached the victim, inside of an elevator, at the listed location. the suspect assaulted the victim. When the victim defended themselves, the suspect fled the scene.

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin, AKA Hamlin Khalil Hamlin, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault.