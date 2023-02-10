Vegetable Seed Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.08%

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegetable Seed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vegetable seed market size reached US$ 5.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.08% during 2022-2028.

Vegetable seed is an embryonic plant enclosed in a protective outer covering of crops that are usually grown in gardens and on farms. It consists of an embryo, endosperm, and seed coat that form the nutritive tissue of the seed.

Cabbage, lettuce, tomato, onion, melon, sweet pepper, okra, eggplant, hot pepper, sweetcorn, and Chinese cabbage are some of the common vegetables containing seeds. Quality vegetable seeds contain large amounts of proteins, starch and nutrients and are the most efficient means of propagating vegetables and crops.

Vegetable Seed Market Trends:

The significant growth in the food and beverage (F&B) industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, vegetable seeds are widely being incorporated in meals and dietary plans of consumers due to the increasing demand for foods with higher nutritional characteristics and health advantages.

Apart from this, the introduction of organic vegetable seeds produced using bio-fertilizers, biopesticides, and organic manure is providing an impetus to the market growth. This can be attributed to the lower impact of these seeds on the environment.

Additionally, the increasing employment of gene-editing technology to meet the escalating demand for genetically modified vegetable seeds that impart traits such as disease resistance, increased yield, and reduced risk of crop spoilage is positively impacting the market growth.

Moreover, the extensive utilization of biotechnology tools to grow a variety of vegetables with improved agronomic performance and adaptability to climatic conditions is influencing the market growth. Other factors, including the decreasing arable land, rising demand for hybrid vegetable seeds, and the incorporation of vegetable seeds in snacks and ready-to-eat (RTE) food items, are anticipated to drive the market further toward growth.

