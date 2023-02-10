Fox Announces Strategic Leadership Changes

CHICAGO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family Office Exchange (FOX), the leading global membership organization serving enterprise families, family office professionals, and private wealth advisors, is pleased to announce a strategic organizational realignment and several senior appointments, effective immediately, that strongly position the company for continued membership growth, member-centricity, and thought leadership in the fast-growing private family wealth industry.

David Toth has been appointed to the position of President of Membership. David has been with FOX for over 8 years, most recently serving as Interim Co-President of Membership. Prior to that, he was a FOX member for 7 years in his senior leadership role at PNC Financial.

"David is a decorated industry veteran, thought leader, and valued advisor to many FOX members," says FOX CEO Peter Moustakerski. "I am confident that under his visionary leadership, the FOX membership community will continue to grow and thrive, while delivering on our mission to provide families, family office executives, and private wealth professionals the expert knowledge, unique peer connections, and practical resources exclusively available to FOX members."

Gaby Griffin will assume the newly created position of Managing Director of Council Memberships, and in this leadership capacity, she will lead all FOX Councils and take charge of the design and delivery of FOX's unique premium Council experiences. Griffin has been with FOX for over 3 years, most recently serving as Interim Co-President of Membership. She brings 25 years of wealth management, investment, and strategic advisory from her prior senior positions at Capital Group, LaSalle Bank, and Abbot Downing.

Scott Muench will assume the newly created position of Managing Director of Core Memberships and will lead the FOX Core membership experience into the future, ensuring that the broad and diverse, yet carefully curated, FOX community of families, family offices, family advisor firms, and specialized service providers continues to flourish and foster stronger and deeper connections that help each member achieve their objectives and succeed along their unique journey. Muench is in his second year at FOX, and prior to that, he spent almost 25 years at Northern Trust, where he held leadership roles in investment management, investment governance, and UHNW relationship management.

Kent Lawson will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer of FOX, in addition to his current member-facing role as Head of Technology Partnerships. He has been at FOX for over 2 years and, in that period, has become an indispensable resource to FOX members, bringing to the FOX community his unique experience as a C-level executive within a single family office and extensive knowledge of technology platforms and solutions in the family office space. Lawson will now apply his proven leadership and industry expertise to lead FOX's digital transformation strategy and to deploy many digital features and enhancements that will supercharge the FOX membership experience and create significant new value for FOX members.

"The dynamic and complex environment in which we live accentuates the value of collaboration, peer interaction, and thought leadership that are the hallmarks of the FOX membership community," says David Toth, FOX President of Membership. "I am honored to be entrusted to lead this very talented team and be a steward of such a vibrant membership."

As part of these organizational changes, Jonathan Tunner, Scott Winget, and Tony Gebely will be departing the FOX management team. The FOX team and owners are very grateful for the professionalism, expertise, and positive impact Tunner, Winget, and Gebely have had on the FOX organization and the FOX membership over the years and look forward to collaborating with them and welcoming them as FOX alumni into the FOX community in the future.

"We listen closely to our members and continue to invest significantly in world-class leadership talent and cutting-edge technology solutions, and for that reason, FOX continues to be the premier destination for families, family office executives, and private wealth advisors who are looking to make lasting peer connections, access best-in-class knowledge and research, and find proven, member-recommended resources and solutions that help them achieve their family and business objectives," says Moustakerski. "As always, everything we do here at FOX is aimed at serving our members in the best possible way, with passion, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to delivering the best member experience in the industry. I could not be prouder or more honored to serve side by side with this exceptional team of highly experienced, consummate professionals."

About FOX

Family Office Exchange (FOX) was the first and continues to be the industry-leading membership organization that brings together the collective intelligence of over 400 multi-generational families, family office executives, and trusted advisors to build a community focused on peer exchange, continuous learning, and objective guidance. The community includes over 8,000 family leaders and sophisticated advisors in 25 countries who utilize FOX's resources to advise families each year. For more information about FOX, please email us at info@familyoffice.com or visit www.familyoffice.com.