Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market Analysis Report 2023: A $1.46 Billion Market by 2027 Featuring Major Players - Assembly Bio, Finch Therapeutics, Second Genome, Evelo Bio, Ysopia Bio

The global Microbiome Therapeutics market is projected to reach a value of $1,465.3 million by 2027, from $164.8 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 54.8%

Microbiome Therapeutics: Global Markets Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the microbiome therapeutics market in global context, including market forecasts and sales through 2027.

The microbiome has become a buzz word and attracted millions of dollars in federal grants, awards and funding from venture capitalists. Technological advancements in next-generation sequencing and data analytics clubbed with modern approaches of systems biology and genetic engineering have greatly expanded the knowledge of commensal microbial populations and interactions with human hosts.

The Human Microbiome Project (HMP), MetaHIT and other independent efforts fueling the exploration of microbiome and its association with human health have led to a research explosion in this area in the last decade. Myriad studies abound showing how the microbiome mediate many physiological processes (metabolism, nutrition, immunity, etc.).

Many clinical studies show alterations in microbial populations or microbial dysbiosis can lead to disease. Restoration of the microbiome addresses many unmet medical needs. Diseases that still do not have definitive cures or with available treatments that are either not satisfactory or are cost-prohibitive, are actively targeted by microbiome therapeutics.

There are many active players in the field of microbiome therapeutics, ranging from discovery and clinical-stage to late-stage companies that are exploiting different approaches to modulate the microbiome. Fecal microbial transplants (FMTs) have been in practice for some time and the use of live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in the form of single strains or microbial consortia is a popular strategy with targeted mechanisms and controlled production processes. The development of small molecule drugs (postbiotics) and the use of phages are being actively explored.

Currently, no microbiome therapeutic is approved in the U.S. or in any other market. There are some candidates in Phase 3 trials (Seres Therapeutics SER109 and Rebiotix's RBX2660) that are being evaluated for the treatment of recurrent Clostridium difficile infection. Despite an expansive patent portfolio and a large number of clinical trials in the field of microbiome therapeutics, the market is facing some challenges.

The absence of any regulatory framework brings uncertainty for many developers in this novel market. The complexity of the human microbiome and variations among different individuals add to difficulties in the design of clinical trials. Additional hurdles are expected during scaling.

For the microbiome therapeutics market to grow, a strong collaborative effort is needed from all stakeholders, including the regulatory agencies. Statistically-relevant results and proof-of-concept studies driven by technological advancements in biomarkers, functional assays and computational biology are required that will eventually pave the way for product approvals.

The report features leading clinical trials indicating the status and phase of development. New developments and patents are boosting growth of this market in the global context.

The new report provides comprehensive profiles of market players in the industry. The industry structure chapter focuses on the changing market trends, market players and leading pipeline candidates. This chapter covers influential mergers and acquisitions and other collaborations or partnerships that happened during the evaluation period of this report.

Strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities that are expected to play a role in the microbiome therapeutics market are evaluated in detail.

The markets for prebiotics and probiotics labeled as nutritional or dietary supplements are excluded from this report. Prebiotics and probiotics are included when used in the context of microbiome therapy.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales data) for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Discussion of the industry growth driving factors and major technology challenges and issues affecting the market for microbiome therapeutics as a basis for projecting demand over the next few years (2022-2027)

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global microbiome therapeutics market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by technology type, application, and region

Highlights of this innovation driven market covering current trends in genome sequencing industry, disease areas of application, clinical trials and their stages, and recent breakthrough innovations etc.

Assessment of the recent industry structure for microbiome therapeutics, ongoing research (R&D) activities, analysis of competitive environment, and the COVID-19 impact on the marketplace

Review of the patents and patent applications on microbiome therapeutics, and related scientific publications during the analysis period

Competitive landscape of this market featuring leading biopharmaceutical companies, their product portfolios, financial updates, and market share analysis based on recent segmental revenues

Profile description of the major market participants, including Assembly Biosciences, Finch Therapeutics, Second Genome, Evelo Biosciences, Ysopia Bioscience

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 Benefits

3.2 the Human Microbiome

3.2.1 Different Microbiomes in Humans

3.2.2 Microbiome, Human Health and Disease

3.2.3 Technologies Aiding Microbiome Research

3.2.4 Microbiome Research Projects

3.3 Microbiome Therapeutics

3.3.1 Strategies for the Development of Microbiome Therapeutics

3.3.2 Microbiome Therapeutics Disease Areas

3.3.3 Regulatory Landscape for Microbiome Therapeutics

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Therapeutic

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Overview

4.2.1 Market Revenue

4.2.2 Market Shares

4.3 Additive Microbiome Therapeutics

4.3.1 Fecal Microbiota Transplants (Fmts)

4.3.2 Live Biotherapeutic Products (Lbps)

4.3.3 Market Overview

4.3.4 Market Revenue

4.3.5 Market Shares

4.4 Modulatory Microbiome Therapeutics

4.4.1 Mechanism of Action

4.4.2 Current Status

4.4.3 Market Overview

4.4.4 Market Revenue

4.4.5 Market Shares

4.5 Subtractive Microbiome Therapeutics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Revenue

5.1.2 Market Shares

5.2 Infections

5.2.1 Clostridium Difficile Infection (Cdi)

5.2.2 Urinary Tract Infection (Uti)

5.2.3 Covid-19

5.2.4 Market Overview

5.2.5 Market Revenue

5.3 Gastrointestinal (Git) Diseases

5.4 Metabolic Diseases

5.5 Cancer

5.6 Gut-Brain Axis Diseases

5.7 Other Diseases

Chapter 6 Industry Structure

6.1 Investment in Microbiome Therapeutics

6.1.1 Public Funding Initiatives

6.1.2 Private Funding Initiatives

6.2 Collaborations and Partnerships

6.3 Licensing and Manufacturing Agreements

6.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.5 Leading Market Players in the Market for Microbiome Therapeutics

6.5.1 Leading Market Players in Market for Additive Microbiome Therapeutics

6.5.2 Leading Market Players in the Market for Modulatory Microbiome Therapeutics

6.5.3 Leading Market Players in the Market for Subtractive Microbiome Therapeutics

6.6 Research Select Insights from Industry Leaders

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis

7.1 Patent Analysis

7.1.1 Patents by Year

7.1.2 Patents by Type

7.1.3 Patents by Type of Disease

7.1.4 Patents by Company

7.1.5 Patents by Country

7.1.6 Patents by Assignee

Chapter 8 Clinical Trials

8.1 Clinical Trials by Disease Category

8.1.1 Distribution Shares of Clinical Trials

8.2 Clinical Trials by Type of Therapeutic

8.2.1 Distribution Shares of Clinical Trials by Type of Therapeutic

8.3 Clinical Trials by Company

8.3.1 Distribution Shares of Clinical Trials by Company

8.3.2 Microbiome Therapeutics in Discovery and Preclinical Development

8.3.3 Microbiome Therapeutics in Phase 3 Clinical Trials

Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

9.1 SWOT Analysis

9.1.1 Strengths of Market for Microbiome Therapeutics

9.1.2 Challenges in the Market for Microbiome Therapeutics

9.1.3 Opportunities in the Market for Microbiome Therapeutics

9.1.4 Threats to the Market for Microbiome Therapeutics

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

4D Pharma

Ao Biome LLC

Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Armata Pharmaceuticals

Azitra Inc.

Biomica

Biomx

Chain Biotechnology Ltd.

Eligo Bioscience Sas

Enterome Sa

Evelo Biosciences

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc.

Intralytix Inc.

Maat Pharma

Osel Inc.

Pylum Biosciences Inc.

Quorum Innovations LLC

Rebiotix Inc. (A Ferring Company)

Second Genome

Senda Biosciences Inc.

Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Sfa Therapeutics Inc.

Synlogic

Theriva Biologics Inc.

Vedanta Biosciences Inc.

Ysopia Bioscience Inc.

