Keller Rohrback L.L.P.: Preliminary Approval Granted in Landmark Hyundai and Kia Engine Fire Settlement

Keller Rohrback is excited to announce that on February 8, 2023, federal judge Hon. Josephine L. Staton of the Central District of California granted preliminary approval of a settlement that will provide a variety of benefits to the owners of approximately 2.1 million Hyundai and Kia vehicles. This settlement resolves a class action lawsuit alleging that certain models of Hyundai and Kia vehicles containing Gamma and Nu direct-injection engines, or Theta II multipoint injection engines are susceptible to premature and catastrophic engine failures and fires.

The affected class vehicles include the 2011-2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid; 2010-2012 Hyundai Santa Fe; 2014-2016 Hyundai Elantra; 2011-2016 Kia Optima Hybrid; 2011-2013 Kia Sorento; and 2014-2019 Kia Soul.

Keller Rohrback partner Ryan McDevitt noted: "This settlement provides meaningful compensation to Hyundai and Kia consumers who suffered a failure or fire, and the extended warranty will provide consumers with long-term peace of mind."

The settlement, if granted final approval, will extend engine warranties to up to 15 years and 150,000 miles. It also provides reimbursements for previous repairs, payments to class members as compensation for out-of-pocket expenses related to towing, rental cars, and incidentals resulting from engine failures, and payments and rebates for class members who sold or traded in their vehicles.

Gretchen Freeman Cappio, the Keller Rohrback partner who was appointed Settlement Counsel for the class in the consolidated action, stated, "We are pleased that the Court has granted preliminary approval to this substantial settlement with Hyundai and Kia concerning the engine fire defect, and we look forward to the final fairness hearing in September."

The case is In re Hyundai and Kia Engine Litigation II, case number 8:18-cv-02223 (D. Cal.)

Keller Rohrback attorneys for the plaintiffs are: Gretchen Freeman Cappio, Ryan McDevitt and Adele Daniel

About Keller Rohrback L.L.P.

Keller Rohrback L.L.P. has been appointed by courts to leading roles in high-profile automotive defect litigation against General Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat Chrysler, Nissan, and other automakers and suppliers, and in the landmark "Dieselgate" emission fraud cases against Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Jeep, and Ram. With offices in Seattle, Phoenix, Portland, New York, Missoula, Oakland, and Santa Barbara, Keller Rohrback serves as lead and co-lead counsel in class actions throughout the country. Our Complex Litigation Group is proud to offer its knowledge and experience to clients nationwide, and our trial lawyers have obtained judgments and settlements in excess of $78.6 billion.

