Global Vertical Farming Markets Report, 2022-2023 & 2030: Rising Need to Address Water Scarcity, Food Security, and Carbon Emissions will Drive Adoption of Indoor Agriculture Techniques
This research assesses the growth opportunities for companies active in the vertical farming ecosystem.
Globally, vertical farming is attracting major interest as a potential solution to problems traditional agriculture poses, such as unsustainable land and water use.
The study scope covers indoor vertical farms and container farms, with in-depth discussions of key technology areas, major challenges with current business models, and a comparison between vertical and conventional agriculture practices.
The author segments the vertical farming market into two sub-markets: the vertical farming components market (hardware and technology solutions, software and platform, and crop inputs) and the vertical farming produce market (produce and growing technology types). In the latter market, produce types include herbs and microgreens, leafy greens, and fruits and vegetables while the technology types include hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics.
As of 2022, North America remains the largest market for vertical farming components due to the region's rapid expansion in vertical farms. Also, the United States stands as one of the largest markets for vertically farmed produce, followed by Europe.
Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are on track to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2022 to 2030), driven by rising demand for local and sustainable fresh produce.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Vertical Farming Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- The Vertical Farming Ecosystem
- Segmentation
- Market Definitions
- Key Competitors, Components Platform Providers
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Vertical Farming Challenges - Is it Economically Viable?
- Investment/Funding Trends
- Vertical Farming vs. Traditional Farming - Is it Sustainable?
- Forecast Assumptions and Pricing Trends
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Vertical Farming Components
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Component Type
- Forecast Analysis by Component Type
- Revenue and Percent Revenue by Component Sub-type
- Forecast Analysis by Hardware and Technology Solution Sub-type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Landscape
- Recent Market Activity, Product Launches/Collaborations/M&As
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Vertical Farming Produce Market
- Growth Metrics
- Vertical Farms - Growing Technology Overview
- Vertical Farms Produce - Overview
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue, Volume and Percent Revenue, & Volume Forecast by Produce Type
- Forecast Analysis by Produce Type
- Revenue, Volume and Percent Revenue, & Volume Forecast by Growing Technology Type
- Forecast Analysis by Growing Technology Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Investment/Funding Recent Deals (2021-2022)
- Industry Players' Market Activity (Expansions/Collaborations/M&As) - 2021 to 2022
- Market Activity of Key Players (Expansions/Collaborations/M&A) - 2021 to 2022
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Specialized Crop Inputs for Vertical Farming
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Expanding Beyond Fresh Produce Market
- Growth Opportunity 3 - The Development of Energy-efficient Systems and Related Technology Platforms
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Smart and High-tech Automated Farms, Hybrid Facilities, Vertical Farming-as-a-Platform
6. Next Steps
