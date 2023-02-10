Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,499 in the last 365 days.

Carper, Capito Announce EPW Subcommittee Assignments for 118th Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, today announced the EPW subcommittee assignments for the 118th Congress.

“On the EPW Committee, we recognize the value in working together to deliver cleaner air and water, stronger infrastructure, and a better future for communities across our nation,” said Chairman Carper. “Our subcommittees play an important role in developing solutions to some of our biggest challenges. I’m ready to get to work with Ranking Member Capito, our subcommittee leaders, and other committee members to continue delivering bipartisan progress for the American people and our planet.”

“Our subcommittees take a deep dive into a range of policy issues within EPW, and help form solutions that deliver results for America’s communities. We’re fortunate to have a range of qualified, experienced, and energetic members leading our subcommittees, and I’m looking forward to working with them to build on the achievements EPW has made over the past two years,” said Ranking Member Capito.

Subcommittee on Clean Air, Climate, and Nuclear Safety

  • Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Chair
  • Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.)
  • Senator Bernie Sanders (D. Vt.)
  • Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.)
  • Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.)
  • Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.)
  • Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)
  • Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.)
  • Senator Pete Ricketts (R-Nebr.), Ranking Member
  • Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.Dak.)
  • Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.)
  • Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.)
  • Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)
  • Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska)
  • Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

Subcommittee on Fisheries, Water, and Wildlife

  • Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Chair
  • Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.)
  • Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.)
  • Senator Edward Markey (D-Mass.)
  • Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.)
  • Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)
  • Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Ranking Member
  • Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.Dak.)
  • Senator Pete Ricketts (R-Nebr.)
  • Senator John Boozman (R-Ark.)
  • Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska)

Subcommittee on Chemical Safety, Waste Management, Environmental Justice, and Regulatory Oversight

  • Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Chair
  • Senator Bernie Sanders (D. Vt.)
  • Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.)
  • Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass.)
  • Senator John Fetterman (D-Penn.)
  • Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), Ranking Member
  • Senator John Boozman (R-Ark.)
  • Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)
  • Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska)

Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure

  • Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Chair
  • Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.)
  • Senator Bernie Sanders (D. Vt.)
  • Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.)
  • Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass.)
  • Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.)
  • Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.)
  • Senator John Fetterman (D-Penn.)
  • Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.Dak.), Ranking Member
  • Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.)
  • Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.)
  • Senator Pete Ricketts (R-Nebr.)
  • Senator John Boozman (R-Ark.)
  • Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)
  • Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

###

You just read:

Carper, Capito Announce EPW Subcommittee Assignments for 118th Congress

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.