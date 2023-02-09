Submit Release
CE meets with Venezuelan Ambassador to China

MACAU, February 9 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, met with the Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the People's Republic of China, Mr Giuseppe Angelo Carmelo Yoffreda Yorio, to exchange views regarding cooperation on economic matters, tourism, and cultural affairs.

During the meeting held on Thursday (9 February) at the Government Headquarters, the Chief Executive expressed a warm welcome to Ambassador Yorio on his visit to Macao, noting he was able to see and experience first-hand, the latest developments in the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

Mr Ho said the mainland authorities had put in place since 8 January optimised measures encouraging exchanges between people in mainland China and the Hong Kong SAR, and the MSAR. The local tourism sector was gradually recovering thanks to the measures.

The Chief Executive told Mr Yorio the MSAR Government paid great attention to adequate economic diversification, and looked forward to both sides exploring more cooperation projects.

Ambassador Yorio thanked the Chief Executive for arranging the meeting, and conveyed greetings from the President of Venezuela, Mr Nicolás Maduro Moros.

Ambassador Yorio said Venezuela had recently introduced legislation on special economic zones in the country, to attract foreign investment and boost the economy. He was hoping to learn from Macao’s experience as an international city, to help Venezuela develop its policy regarding special economic zones. Meanwhile, there should be further effort to advance cooperation between Macao and Venezuela, strengthening ties in economic and trade matters, tourism, and culture.

The Chief Executive noted many people were travelling between Macao and Venezuela, despite the distance between the two places. The two sides should step up exchanges and cooperation in tourism, the “Big Health” industry, modern finance, high technology, business in MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), culture, commerce, and trade. Mr Ho wished success to Venezuela in development of its special economic zone policy.

Macao officials attending the meeting included the Director of the Government Headquarters Affairs Bureau, Ms Lao Kuan Lai da Luz. The Commercial Attaché of the Embassy of Venezuela in China, Mr Gabriel Jose Gimenez Roa, and the Consul-General of Venezuela in the Hong Kong SAR, Ms Ana Dubraska Garcia, were also at the meeting.

CE meets with Venezuelan Ambassador to China

