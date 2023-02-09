Review of Culture International Edition Issue No. 70 Bicentenary of A Abelha da China, the first Portuguese-Language Newspaper in Macao

MACAU, February 9 - The Review of Culture celebrates the bicentenary of A Abelha da China, the first Portuguese-language newspaper in Macao, with a collection of articles assembled by Duarte Drumond Braga, guest editor of this issue, that presents a historical journey into the background, formation, contribution and extinction of the newspaper between 12 September 1822 and 27 December 1823. Concluding this dossier is a review of a recent book A “Abelha da China” nos Seus 200 Anos: Casos, Personagens e Confrontos na Experiência Liberal de Macau, published last September in Lisbon.

The foreign press in China also deserves to be highlighted in this issue, with a focus on the first English-language newspaper on the coast of China, The Canton Register.

To mark the 400th anniversary of the Dutch invasion of Macao is an article providing new insights into the failure of the attempt on 24 June 1622. Closing this issue are two essays in the historiographic field: the first examines references to the toponyms of a small archipelago on the east side of Zhuhai and their geographical positions, and the second is a study on the trade networks in Malacca in the first half of the 16th century.

The Review of Culture, published by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and edited by the Centre for Macau Studies of the University of Macau, starts to adopt peer review process in 2023 and welcomes contribution of articles written in Chinese, Portuguese or English. For more information about article submission, please contact us at 88228131 during office hours or through the email cms.rc@um.edu.mo.

The RC is available for purchase at the Printing Bureau, Archives of Macao, Macao Museum of Art, and Plaza Cultural Macau, among other sellers which are listed at www.icm.gov.mo/academics/en/sellingBook/, at the price of MOP 150. The journal is also available on the Cultural Affairs Bureau Online Book Shop (www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop). After placing their order, readers in Macao can select from 13 public libraries (in Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane) under the Cultural Affairs Bureau to pick up their orders, while overseas readers will receive the journal through the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau EMS service.

For more information, please contact us at 83996220 during office hours or through the email publications@icm.gov.mo.