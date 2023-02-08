Navy Installations Command Women’s Employee Resource Group Gives Back to Community

CNIC, which oversees the Navy’s 70 installations, launched ERGs in 2020. Since then, the headquarters workforce stood up 10 ERGs.

“Employee Resource Groups are a wonderful opportunity for all CNIC employees to capitalize on the cultural, professional, and ethnic diversity of our workforce in creating an inclusive workplace where we all can thrive,” said Christina Floyd, CNIC’s EEO/Diversity and Inclusion director.

ERGs can also identify issues in the workplace unique to their groups in order to make the workplace more inclusive and diverse.

“When they identify issues impacting the workplace, and their membership in particular, the EEO Office is the first stop for the ERGs to get those issues addressed,” said Leutisha Stills, EEO specialist and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) program manager for CNIC.

Membership in each CNIC ERG is open to all employees of the total force regardless of rank or grade level, active duty or civilian. The ERGs provide CNIC employees the opportunity to lead initiatives, such as community outreach events, that will foster a more inclusive work environment and enhance morale.

“I want to be on the forefront of … creating an inclusive environment that produces personal and professional development of its members,” said Sherrilyne Marshall, CNIC deputy of Requirements & Performance Branch as well as the Women’s ERG civilian champion. “I volunteered because I want to make our country a better and safer environment for my two daughters and granddaughters and this starts within our own community.”

At the Capital Area Food Bank, which serves communities across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, the CNIC volunteers sorted, bagged and boxed 432 bags of food to be delivered to senior citizens throughout the Capital Area.

“Once we were oriented into what we would be doing in terms of preparing food bags to be given to community members 55 years and older, we followed the protocols and were very efficient in our work,” Stills said. “We were so efficient we had to be slowed down for fear of not leaving enough work for the shift coming behind us to do!”

For Ciara Johnson, a program manager with CNIC Command and Staff, who was one of the 12 volunteers in attendance, this was an opportunity to give back to the community.

“I love to help anyone in need,” Johnson said. “I'm blessed and want to be a blessing to others.”

For Marshall, she thought this was a chance to work alongside other CNIC colleagues while doing a good deed.

“It was wonderful! I enjoyed seeing my peers that I haven’t seen in years due to the pandemic,” said Marshall.

