Naval Support Activity Panama City Partners with Florida Forest Service and Operation Outdoor Freedom for a Deer Reduction Operation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – To protect the base’s natural resources and habitat as well as prevent property damage and increased health risks to humans and deer, Naval Support Activity Panama City’s Environmental team will partner with the Florida Forest Service and Operation Outdoor Freedom to conduct a deer reduction operation starting Feb.11.
