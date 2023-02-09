USS Lake Champlain Conducts Port Visit in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

The ship anchored in the vicinity of the Cabo San Lucas Marina, allowing Sailors the opportunity to visit the city and gave the crew an opportunity to conduct community and military relations with one of our partner nations.

During the port visit Lake Champlain Sailors visited the Amelia Wilkes Elementary School. The event was an opportunity to celebrate the strength of the U.S.-Mexico bilateral relationship through an in-kind donation and volunteer activity that engaged Lake Champlain Sailors. Funded by the Northern Command Humanitarian Assistance Program, the in-kind donations included tables, chairs, paint, and accessibility devices requested by Amelia Wilkes Elementary School. Sailors who volunteered participated in setting up the bookshelves, landscaping the outdoor area, and painting the art and library area. Amelia Wilkes Elementary school serves 574 elementary students in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. The event allowed Sailors to engage with local citizens and share the cultures of their nations.

Strengthening the United States and Mexico’s military relations, Lake Champlain’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Steve Foley, hosted several members of the Mexican Navy (SEMAR) aboard the ship Feb. 7, welcoming Vice Adm. Santiago Jorge Morgado Gomez, of Fourth Naval Region, Rear Adm. Luis Enrique Tun Pastrana, Chief of Staff Second Naval Zone, and Rear Adm. Alberto Valerio Verduzco, Captain of the Port. Their visit highlights the strategic partnership shared between the United States and Mexican navies, celebrating not only our ability to cooperate militarily, but the friendship reflected in 200 years of bilateral relations. Several local officials also had the opportunity to tour USS Lake Champlain and engage with Sailors onboard.

“Our visit to Mexico provided USS Lake Champlain Sailors with the opportunity to get some much deserved liberty in Cabo San Lucas. It was a great chance for them to experience Mexican culture and enjoy the benefits of the friendship between the United States and Mexico,” said Foley. “We love to show off our ship and our hardworking crew, engaging with our partners at SEMAR and hosting them aboard is a unique chance to develop our two navies operational readiness and ability to work towards strategic goals.”

Lake Champlain returned from an eight-month deployment with Carrier Strike Group One Feb. 14, 2022. The crew continues to maintain a capable and ready force while conducting West Coast sustainment operations.