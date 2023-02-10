Cell And Gene Therapy Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2031
Global Cell And Gene Therapy Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 19.02% During The Forecast Period Of 2023-203130 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report and Forecast 2023-2031’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global cell and gene therapy market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like therapeutic class, type, product type, end-user, and major regions.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2031)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2031): 19.02%
The global cell and gene therapy market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, genetic disorders, and others, rising investments in research and development, and increasing adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare.
North America is expected to dominate the global cell and gene therapy market owing to the presence of a large number of key players in the region, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increasing government funding for research and development. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare, rising healthcare expenditure, and the presence of a large patient population.
Europe is expected to hold a significant share of the global cell and gene therapy market due to the presence of a large number of key players in the region and increasing government funding for research and development.
Overall, the global cell and gene therapy market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising investments in research and development, and increasing adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare.
Cell and Gene Therapy Industry Definition and Major Segments
Cell and gene therapy refers to the use of living cells and genetic material to treat or prevent diseases. This can include the use of stem cells to regenerate damaged tissue, the use of genetically modified cells to attack cancer cells, and the delivery of therapeutic genes to correct genetic disorders. Cell and gene therapy is a rapidly growing field of medicine that holds great promise for the treatment of a wide range of diseases.
Market Breakup by Therapeutic Class
Rare Diseases
Oncology
Haematology
Cardiology
Ophthalmology
Neurology
Others
Market Breakup by Type
Cell Therapy Types
Autologous Cell Therapy
Autogenic Cell Therapy
Ex-vivo Cell Therapy
In-vivo Cell Therapy
Gene Therapy Types
Somatic Cell Gene Therapy
Germline Gene Therapy
Ex-vivo Gene Therapy
In-vivo Gene Therapy
Market Breakup by Product Type
Yescarta
Provenge
Luxtura
Kymriah
Imlygic
Gintuit
MACI
Laviv
Gendicine
Oncorine
Neovasculgen
Strimvelis
Invossa
Zolgenesma
Tecartus
Lisocel
Zyntelego
Others
Market Breakup by End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centres
Wound Care Centres
Cancer Care Centres
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Cell and Gene Therapy Market Trends
The growth of the cell and gene therapy market is driven by advances in technology and research, as well as increasing investment in the field. The increasing understanding of genetic disorders and the development of new genetic engineering techniques, such as CRISPR, have led to the development of more targeted and effective therapies.
The use of stem cells in regenerative medicine has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of a wide range of diseases. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and genetic disorders, is also driving demand for cell and gene therapies. The increasing ageing population, coupled with the high costs of traditional therapies, is also expected to drive the market.
Furthermore, increasing government funding and collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions are also driving the growth of the market. The increasing number of clinical trials and FDA approvals for cell and gene therapy products is also expected to drive market growth. However, the high cost of these therapies and the lack of reimbursement options may pose a challenge to market growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the cell and gene therapy market report are:
Amgen, Inc.
Bluebird Bio, Inc.
Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings
Kite Pharma, Inc.
Novartis AG
Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Pfizer, Inc.
Spark Therapeutics, Inc.
Vericel Corporation
Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.
Human Stem Cells Institute
Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.
Kolon Tissuegene Inc.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Renova Therapeutics.
Others
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analyses the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
