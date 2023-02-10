Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,559 in the last 365 days.

Molecular Partners to Present at SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., will participate in the SVB Leerink Global Healthcare conference (Virtual).

Conference Presentation Details:

SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 12:00 pm ET (6:00 pm CET)

A webcast and replay of the presentation will be made available on the Molecular Partners website.

About Molecular Partners AG:

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of oncology and infectious disease and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com; Find us on Twitter - @MolecularPrtnrs

For further details, please contact:

Seth Lewis, Head of Investor Relations & Strategy
Concord, Massachusetts, U.S.
seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Antonio Ligi, Head of Communications
Zürich-Schlieren, Switzerland
antonio.ligi@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +41 79 723 36 81


Primary Logo

You just read:

Molecular Partners to Present at SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.