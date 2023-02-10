Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the hospital-acquired infection control market. As per TBRC’s hospital-acquired infection control market forecast, the hospital-acquired infection control market size is expected to grow to $36.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

The surge in COVID-19 cases is expected to propel the growth of the hospital-acquired infection control market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest hospital-acquired infection control market share. Major players in the hospital-acquired infection control market include Belimed AG, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., 3M Company, Getinge AB, Olympus Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Steris Healthcare PVT Ltd., MMM Group.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the hospital-acquired infection control market. Major companies operating in the hospital-acquired infection control market are focused on developing new technological solutions to lead the market. For instance, in November 2021, the scientists of University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Carnegie Mellon University, used machine learning technology with whole genome sequencing to rapidly detect infectious disease outbreaks in a hospital. Significant outbreaks that might otherwise escape routine infection prevention monitoring are discovered by this method.

• By Product: Sterilizers, Disinfectors, Endoscope Reprocessors, Microbial Testing Instruments, Consumables, Disinfectants, Infection Prevention And Surveillance Software, Other Products

• By Technology: Phenotypic Methods, Genotypic Methods

• By Diseases: Hospital Acquired Pneumonia, Bloodstream Infections, Surgical Site Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, Urinary Tract Infection, Other Diseases

• By Application: Disease Testing, Drug-Resistance Testing

• By End User: Hospitals, ICUs, Ambulatory Surgical, Diagnostic Centers, Nursing Homes, Maternity Centers, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global hospital-acquired infection control market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hospital-acquired infections are acquired during hospital care that is not present before hospital admission. The prevention and control of hospital-acquired infection using various cleaning, sterilization, and disinfection methods refers to hospital-acquired infection control. These infections can be caused by the cross-infection from the surfaces of equipment, the skin of patients, and healthcare staff. Hospital-acquired infection control is used to reduce or eliminate the transmission of illnesses.

