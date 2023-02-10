Global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Is Projected To Grow At A 15% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Metalized Flexible Packaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Metalized Flexible Packaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the metalized flexible packaging market. As per TBRC’s metalized flexible packaging market forecast, the metalized flexible packaging market size is expected to grow to $10.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.1%.

The increasing demand for sustainable packaging is expected to propel the growth of the metalized flexible packaging market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest metalized flexible packaging market share. Major players in the metalized flexible packaging market include Amcor Limited, Ester Industries Ltd., Mondi Group, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Nissha Co Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamäki Oyj.

Trending Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Trend

Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the metalized flexible packaging market. Major companies operating in the metalized flexible packaging sector is focused on introducing new technologies to strengthen their market position. For instance, in November 2021, Cosmo Films Ltd., an India-based company that manufactures specialty films for flexible packaging launched the enhanced barrier metalized BOPP Film. This product's unique features include improving the shelf life of the packaged product and also helping in creating mono material eco-friendly structures. The product has been specially curated for applications such as flexible packaging for lamination, packaging of biscuits, snacks, bakery products, chocolates, and personal care products including shampoo sachets where a moisture barrier is of utmost importance. This film provides a good heat seal strength and cold seal adhesive on the non-metallic side.

Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Segments

• By Material Type: Aluminum Foil-Based Flexible Packaging, Metalized Film Flexible Packaging

• By Packaging Type: Bags, Pouches, Wraps, Rollstock, Other Packaging Types

• By Application: Packaging, Decoration, Printing And Lamination, Labelling, Insulations

• By End-Use Industry: Food, Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Pet Food, Other End-Use Industries

• By Geography: The global metalized flexible packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Metalized flexible packaging is the packaging process that uses thin layers of metals or metal-mounted packaging materials to pack products whose shape can be changed during packaging. The metalized flexible packaging is used in packaging products that are sensitive to light and to increase product shelf life.

