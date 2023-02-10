St. Albans Barracks / Ice rescue

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A2000688

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Angela Baker

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grand Isle State Park, Grand Isle, VT

MISSING PERSON: Name withheld pending notification of relatives

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT

The Vermont State Police is investigating after an ice fisherman fell through the ice Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, on Lake Champlain in Grand Isle. The fisherman, a 62-year-old man from Grand Isle, was located after a search Thursday night and brought by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. His condition is unknown.

State police have learned that the man left his home to go ice fishing shortly before noon Thursday. When he failed to return as expected by around 6 p.m., a relative went to look for him. The relative located his truck parked in the fishing access at Grand Isle State Park at about 8:30 p.m. and called emergency crews.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and included the Vermont State Police, Grand Isle and South Hero fire departments, the Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department, and the AmCare rescue squad. Following a search, emergency crews located the man in the water at about 9:30 p.m. He was wearing a flotation suit. Crews brought the victim to shore, and he was then taken to UVMMC.

No further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -