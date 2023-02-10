Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,559 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Ice rescue

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

  

CASE#: 23A2000688

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Angela Baker

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grand Isle State Park, Grand Isle, VT

 

MISSING PERSON: Name withheld pending notification of relatives

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT

The Vermont State Police is investigating after an ice fisherman fell through the ice Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, on Lake Champlain in Grand Isle. The fisherman, a 62-year-old man from Grand Isle, was located after a search Thursday night and brought by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. His condition is unknown.

 

State police have learned that the man left his home to go ice fishing shortly before noon Thursday. When he failed to return as expected by around 6 p.m., a relative went to look for him. The relative located his truck parked in the fishing access at Grand Isle State Park at about 8:30 p.m. and called emergency crews.

 

Emergency crews responded to the scene and included the Vermont State Police, Grand Isle and South Hero fire departments, the Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department, and the AmCare rescue squad. Following a search, emergency crews located the man in the water at about 9:30 p.m. He was wearing a flotation suit. Crews brought the victim to shore, and he was then taken to UVMMC.

 

No further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

 

- 30 -

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Ice rescue

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.