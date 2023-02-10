Global Packaging Printing Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Packaging Printing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Packaging Printing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the packaging printing global market. As per TBRC’s packaging printing market forecast, the packaging printing market size is expected to grow to $569.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.
The growth in the packaging printing global market is due to the increase in demand for packaged food. North America region is expected to hold the largest packaging printing market share. Major players in the packaging printing market include Belmont Packaging, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Duncan Printing Group, Eastman Kodak Company.
Trending Packaging Printing Market Trend
Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the packaging printing global market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.
Packaging Printing Market Segments
By Type: Corrugated, Flexible, Folding Cartons, Label And Tags, Other Types
By Printing Technology: Flexography, Gravure, Offset, Screen Printing, Digital
By Printing Ink: Aqueous Ink, Solvent-Based Ink, UV-Curable Ink, Latex Ink, Dye Sublimation Inks, Other Printing Inks
By Application: Food And Beverage, Household And Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications
By Geography: The packaging printing global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Packaging printing refers to a technology used for packing and beautifying packaging products. Printed packaging is an effective way to communicate the quality, appearance, and information of a product. The packaging printing is used for product and brand promotion, to attract the buyer's attention, and create a strong relationship with the consumers.
Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
