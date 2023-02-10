Global Paint Rollers Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Paint Rollers Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Paint Rollers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the paint rollers market. As per TBRC’s paint rollers market forecast, the paint rollers market size is expected to grow to $3.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The rise in demand for commercial infrastructure development is expected to drive the demand for the paint roller market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest paint rollers market share. Major players in the paint rollers market include Anderson Paint, Beorol d.o.o., Gordon Brush Mfg. Co. Inc., The Wooster Brush Company, Purdy Company, Marshall Brushes & Rollers Ltd., Premier Paint Roller Company LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the paint roller market. Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative products to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in June 2021, Purdy, a US-based manufacturer of professional painting applicators for painting and decorating projects, launched the Purdy Revolution 18-inch Fixed Roller Frame. It has a sturdy one-piece metal design that helps to lock the roller cover in place to prevent accidents or mess. This has many features, such as nonremovable wing nuts, sliding adjustable ends, and quick-connect. The new frame attaches quickly and easily to Purdy's Power Lock Extension Poles using the quick connect system. This unique locking system latches onto the frame for a secure hold that offers security while in use.

Paint Rollers Market Segments

By Product: Woven, Knit

By Pile Depth: Shorter Pile, Medium Pile, High Pile

By Fabric: Synthetic, Blended

By Application: Construction, Appliances, Furniture, Other Applications

By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The paint rollers global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A paint roller refers to a tool that consists of a roller frame and a roller cover. While the roller frame is attached to the roller cover, the roller cover absorbs paint and transfers it to the painted surface. These paint rollers are made to be recycled and can be used multiple times.

Paint Rollers Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Paint Rollers Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on paint rollers market size, drivers and trends, paint rollers market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and paint rollers market growth across geographies. The paint rollers market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

