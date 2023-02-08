Shavkat Mirziyoyev once again expresses his condolences to the Turkish brothers

UZBEKISTAN, February 8 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Uzbekistan on February 9.

As is known, on February 6, strong earthquakes occurred in the southeastern part of Türkiye, the consequences of which shocked the whole world. Uzbekistan people share the pain and grief of the Turkish brothers and mourn with them.

On the same day, the Head of state expressed condolences to the people of Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A group of rescuers has been sent from Uzbekistan to help eliminate the consequences of a natural disaster. Humanitarian aid shipments are regularly sent.

At the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye today, the President of Uzbekistan once again expressed his condolences to the fraternal people. He asked the Almighty to rest the souls of the deceased, wished strength and patience to the families and relatives of the victims, and a speedy recovery to the injured.

Uzbek and Turkish people always support each other, sharing joys and sorrows. The friendship, brotherhood, and mutual assistance show their strength even more vividly on such sad days.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev assured that Uzbekistan is ready to provide all necessary assistance. He left words of support and sympathy in the book of condolences opened at the Embassy.

Source: UzA