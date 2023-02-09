Submit Release
GOVT TO CONTINUE TO SUPPORT TOURISM.

Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism minute silence.

The National Government will continue to pursue its policies to increase unique tourism products and offerings by facilitating and supporting the development of the infrastructures relating to tourism.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare made the remark during the commemoration of the ‘Annual 2023 Tourism in Focus.’

PM Sogavare acknowledged that the country’s pristine environment and natural attractions put tourism as the “…next big potential driver of our economy.”

He further acknowledged that infrastructures in the Provinces are somewhat lacking, adding that development of our infrastructures is crucial to the country’s development aspirations.

The Prime Minister added that infrastructures would improve connectivity and lessen costs of tourists coming into the country.

“We need more bridges, roads, wharves and airports in our provinces,” PM Sogavare pointed out.

He further acknowledged bilateral partners and donors for their support in the area of infrastructure development in the Provinces, but adding that we need more development of infrastructure.

The Prime Minister assured all tourism stakeholders that government would continue to pursue its policies to support and develop enabling infrastructure in the Provinces.

Ends///.

