Acting FM of Uzbekistan meets Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary

UZBEKISTAN, February 9 - On February 9, 2023, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto.

FMs discussed acute issues of the Uzbek-Hungarian agenda, reviewed the implementation of the agreements reached in the framework of the high-level talks.

The parties agreed on the importance of continuing joint measures to actively promote economic diplomacy, increase the volume and diversify trade, implement joint projects and programs in the fields of pharmaceuticals, innovation, agriculture, engineering, textile industry, energy, and other areas.

The necessity of organizing bilateral consultations between the MFAs on a regular basis was underscored.

The parties discussed the issues of interaction between Uzbekistan and Hungary in the framework of international organizations and financial institutions.

They also exchanged views on strengthening the inter-parliamentary dialogue, deepening ties in tourism, and expanding partnerships in the scientific and educational fields.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan