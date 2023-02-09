Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,479 in the last 365 days.

Acting FM of Uzbekistan meets Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary

UZBEKISTAN, February 9 - On February 9, 2023, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto.

FMs discussed acute issues of the Uzbek-Hungarian agenda, reviewed the implementation of the agreements reached in the framework of the high-level talks.

The parties agreed on the importance of continuing joint measures to actively promote economic diplomacy, increase the volume and diversify trade, implement joint projects and programs in the fields of pharmaceuticals, innovation, agriculture, engineering, textile industry, energy, and other areas.

The necessity of organizing bilateral consultations between the MFAs on a regular basis was underscored.

The parties discussed the issues of interaction between Uzbekistan and Hungary in the framework of international organizations and financial institutions.

They also exchanged views on strengthening the inter-parliamentary dialogue, deepening ties in tourism, and expanding partnerships in the scientific and educational fields.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

Acting FM of Uzbekistan meets Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.