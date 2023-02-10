Health Minister meets with the new India High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands

This week, the Health Minister Hon. Dr. Culwick Togamana met with the Indian High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency Shri Inbasekar Sundaramurthi in a courtesy visit made by the Commissioner and his officials to the Ministry.

At the meeting, Health Minister seize the opportunity to convey sincere thanks to the Government of India on behalf of the Government and people of Solomon Islands on the support rendered by India towards global and national efforts against COVID-19 in the past two years.

“Your excellency we note with appreciation that India supplied 20 million COVID-19 vaccines to 98 countries bilaterally and under the COVAX Facility, of which 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca was donated directly to the Solomon Islands”,

“We also wish to acknowledge the various Technical Expertise that MHMS has received through partners such as WHO and UNICEF and those directly recruited. Their contribution during COVID-19 preparedness and response and towards the overall health sector is highly commendable”, said Dr. Togamana.

The Health Minister also emphasized on the aspirations of the Ministry to strengthen and improve health systems and services while at the same time exploring opportunities and resources to improve the health sector in partnership with the Government of India.

His Excellency Shri Inbasekar Sundaramurthi in response said that he is pleased to meet with the Health Minister and senior officials stating that this courtesy visit is critical to initiate discussions around how best the India High Commission office can provide support.

“Let us work together to see how best we can offer our support, be it financial or technical support, even opportunities for our medical professional to further their education in public health and medicine in India. There are so many opportunities in which we can partner with and thus we are very pleased to have this initial meeting”,

“Be rest assured that the Government of India will continue to work closely with the Government of Solomon Islands as good health will enable good education and good work output contributing to the overall development of Solomon Islands”, said His Excellency Sundaramurthi.

The duo also discussed the finalization of a draft Memorandum of Understanding that will outline the support to be rendered by India and the roles and responsibilities of the Ministry of Health towards the MOU. The drafting of the MOU is a joint effort of the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Government of India.

End//