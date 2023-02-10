Kihei Roundabout to partially open for motorists on Friday, Feb. 10

Main, News Posted on Feb 9, 2023 in Highways News

KAHULUI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the partial opening of the Kῑhei Roundabout on Piʻilani Highway.

On Friday, Feb. 10 when work concludes at 3:30 p.m., the contractor will open all lanes through the roundabout. There will be two lanes open in each direction through the roundabout. The right turn lane in and out of Kūlanihākoʻi Street will be open. Motorists are reminded to follow the 5 steps to use the roundabout:

Slow down as you approach the roundabout. Yield to anyone in the crosswalk and vehicles already in the roundabout. Drive in a counterclockwise direction until ready to exit the roundabout. If you miss your exit, go around. If you’re in a multilane roundabout, do not change lanes in the roundabout. Exit and make a u-turn at the next appropriate intersection to return to the roundabout. Watch for pedestrians and bicyclists when entering and exiting the roundabout.

Turning movements in the roundabout will be allowed, except for the right turn entering Kūlanihākoʻi High School. Crosswalks at the roundabout will be closed as workers complete utility adjustments and electrical work.

Finishing work on the Kῑhei Roundabout is scheduled for next week. HDOT will release details on lane closures for this work when confirmed. Expected completion of the roundabout is Feb. 24, 2023.

For a visual aid on how to use the Kῑhei roundabout, please see the demonstration video produced by students from Maui High School’s Arts and Communication Program at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roundabouts/

Video clips driving through the roundabout are below:

