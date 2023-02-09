Submit Release
Governor Abbott Honors Exceptional Texas Teacher At Nederland ISD

TEXAS, February 9 - February 9, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today presented the Milken Educator Award to Jenna Dean of Nederland Independent School District's (NISD) Helena Park Elementary School at an award ceremony with the entire school. Milken Educator Awards recognize and inspire excellence in the world of education by honoring top early-to-mid career education professionals for their already impressive achievements and the promise of what they will accomplish in the future.

"Nothing is more important to the enduring success of our state than the education of our youngest Texans," said Governor Abbott. "Because of talented and passionate teachers like Jenna Dean, our students continue to reach new heights of success as we prepare them to be Texas' leaders and innovators of tomorrow. Receiving a Milken Educator Award is a distinct testament to an educator's dedication to fostering brighter futures for our students, and I congratulate Jenna and Nederland ISD for this tremendous honor."

In addition to the Milken Educator Award, the Governor presented Dean with a proclamation in recognition of her exceptional work in preparing the next generation of Texans as a 4th grade teacher.

The Governor was joined at the award ceremony by Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley, NISD Superintendent Stuart Kieschnick, and other local education leaders. 

Since 1987, the Milken Educator Awards have rewarded education professionals with $25,000 unrestricted awards. To date, nearly 3,000 awards totaling $70 million have been given out.

