Explosive Growth Predicted for Construction Aggregates Market Worth $621.1 Billion with CAGR of 5.05% Forecast by 2031

The construction aggregates market, comprised of crushed stone, sand, and gravel, is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing investments.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction Aggregates Market is a rapidly growing industry, driven by increasing investments in infrastructure and construction projects. Aggregates, including crushed stone, sand, and gravel, are essential components in the production of concrete and asphalt, making them a key component in the construction industry. As the demand for new residential and commercial buildings continues to rise, the demand for construction aggregates is expected to increase accordingly. The construction aggregates market is poised for significant growth in the coming years. Key players in the market are investing in advanced technologies to increase production efficiency and meet the growing demand. With increasing infrastructure investments, both domestically and internationally, the construction aggregates market is expected to provide many growth opportunities for companies operating in this space.

The global construction aggregates market size was valued at $375.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $621.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.05% from 2022 to 2031

Leading market players in the global Construction Aggregates Market include:

Adelaide Brighton Ltd.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

CRH

Heidelbergcement AG

Holcim Ltd.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Rogers Group Inc.

SIKA group

Vicat SA

Vulcan Materials Company.

These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study contains an analytical representation of the Construction Aggregates market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger base in the Construction Aggregates market.

The Construction Aggregates market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.

The present market forecast is quantitatively examined from 2021-2031 to target the financial capability.

Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.

Construction Aggregates Market Segmentation:

By Type

Crushed Stone

Sand & Gravel

Others

BY APPLICATIONS

Non-Residential

Residential

Others

