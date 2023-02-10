BLUETTI Helps Create the Best Valentine's Day Experience

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Valentine's Day right around the corner, BLUETTI has rolled out loads of savings on solar generators as of Feb. 6 to bolster the sweet celebration at home, outdoor entertainment, or RV trips on the road.

Don't want to squeeze into a crowded restaurant, cinema or shopping centre? With BLUETTI, there are plenty of special ways to enjoy love and peace. AC300 + B300 is a modular model that has established a distinct presence in the market. Boasting up to 12,288Wh capacity and a 3,000W PSW inverter for securely running high-load devices, it's an ideal gift for partners who love camping, outdoor adventures and DIY.

It's frustrating to lose power unexpectedly when RV-travelling or camping in the wild. AC200MAX adopts premium LifePO4 battery to provide 3500+ life cycles. It also has a 2,200W PSW inverter and 2,048Wh capacity to fulfill most power demand, which can be extended by connecting with B230 or B300 expansion batteries. Even standalone, those LFP battery packs can be a DC power source to charge three devices simultaneously. They support solar, brick and car charging as well.

To avoid frequent power cuts due to flooding or have an outdoor cinema in the garden, BLUETTI EP500 is the perfect pick. Equipped with 5,100Wh capacity and 2,000W PSW inverter, it's built for 24/7 home charging and less dependent on the utility grid. The wheel design on the bottom allows effortless mobility.

Walk through the wonderland of nature, where there's clean air, acres of woods, and streams flowing by. Portable power stations like BLUETTI EB55, can charge cellphone, walkie-talkie, camera, coffee maker, mini fridge, and more.

BLUETTI will launch a BLUETTILOVE campaign during Valentine's Day Sale. Participants can upload photos,share love stories or post anonymous SMS to win Free EB3A, PV120, and $20 coupons. Click https://www.bluettipower.com.au/pages/valentines-day-sale to join.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.com.au.

