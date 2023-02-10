Organic Honey Market Size to Reach USD 1,060.40 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.50%, Predicts Allied Market Research

A large shift in consumer’s preference toward organic products witnessed, large growth for organic honey market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Organic Honey Market by Product type, Packaging and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global organic honey market was valued at $605 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1,060.40 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.50%.

Organic honey is produced from the pollen of organically grown plants, and without chemical miticides to treat the bees. Buying organic honey ensures that consumers can avoid contact with pesticides that may be sprayed on or near the plants visited by honeybees. The demand for organic honey has gained traction, owing to increase in awareness to be healthy among consumers is further giving a boost the organic honey market.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀

Heavenly Organics, LLC,

Little Bee Impex,

Nature Nate's Honey Co.,

Barkman Honey,LLC,

Dabur Ltd.,

GloryBee, Inc.,

Rowse Honey Ltd.,

McCormick & Company,

Madhava Honey LTD,

Dutch Gold Honey, Inc.

𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀

Rise in demand for organic food among people across the globe, increase in the number of fitness enthusiasts around the world, surge in demand for high nutrient content and quality food, growing awareness about healthy foods among people are expected to drive the growth of the global organic honey market. On the other hand, rising concerns about the purity of the product is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, rise in utilization of honey in drugs and health products is expected to create tremendous opportunities in the industry.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

North America to dominate by 2030

By region, North America held the majority share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the organic honey market, owing to the rise in the number of health-conscious individuals in this region. The Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in industrialization in this region.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆:

-> By type, the organic honey market size of buckwheat segment remained the dominant segment in 2020, and is expected to gain market share in the coming years.

-> By application, food & beverages sector is anticipated to grow with a moderate CAGR during the organic honey market forecast period.

-> By region, North America led in terms of the global organic honey market share in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

