Kaolin Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028

Global Kaolin Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.20% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Kaolin Market Price, Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global kaolin market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like process, application, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Size (2022): USD 4.31 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 4.20%
• Forecast Market Size (2028): USD 5.51 billion
Growing rural-urban migration and increased infrastructure investment have both contributed to an increase in building activities in developing economies. The global kaolin market is expanding as a result of rising product demand brought on by the increasing domestic remodelling practises in various nations, such as the United States, with consumer focus moving towards replacing wood flooring with ceramic tiles. The demand for kaolin is anticipated to rise along with the increase in construction activities around the world. This is because building sites are demanding more ceramics, plastics, and related items.
Kaolin is utilised in PET and polyethylene films as an infrared absorber, supporting its use as an additive for laser-mark moulded packaging. In coupling reactions, hydroxyl groups on the surface of calcined kaolin participate, enhance the heat resistance and impact strength of polyamide. Thus, the electrical and polymer sectors are predicted to employ chemicals more frequently. Kaolin is also used as a filler in fibreglass to reinforce the material’s interwoven fibres.
Additionally, kaolin makes it possible to incorporate fibres into goods that need their plastic to be strengthened, such as boats, cars, aerospace and aviation products, sporting and recreational goods, insulation made of fibreglass, tanks and pipes made of fibreglass, circuit board manufacturing, fibreglass air filters, and fibreglass building. Such factors are increasing the use of kaolin there by propelling the kaolin market growth.
Kaolin Industry Definition and Major Segments
Also known as China clay, kaolin is a type of white clay with white colouring and small particle size that sets it apart from other industrial clays. Since it can disperse in water, it is regarded as an ideal pigment. Kaolin is primarily made of the mineral kaolinite, a hydrous aluminium silicate created by the breakdown of minerals like feldspar.
Based on process, the market is segmented into:
• Airfloat
• Water-washed
• Calcined
• Delaminated
• Surfaced Modified and Unprocessed
On the basis of application, the market is divided into:
• Adhesives and Sealants
• Rubber
• Plastic
• Fibreglass
• Paints and Coatings
• Ceramics and Sanitary Ware
• Others
Based on region, the market is categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Kaolin Market Trends
The market expansion of kaolin is anticipated to be significantly influenced by the increasing use of paints and coatings in the construction industry. Growing use of kaolin to improve paint performance in terms of better suspension qualities, quick dispersion, corrosion resistance, provide greater water resistance, and lower viscosities are key trends supporting the kaolin market expansion.
Kaolin is also frequently in the production of ceramics due to qualities like small particle size, chemical inertness, absorption capabilities, refractoriness, white burning feature, and high fusion temperature. Its beneficial properties for ceramics are increasing its use for the production of porcelain and bone China.
Furthermore, kaolin is being used more frequently in the paper industry as a coating agent that offers high whiteness and enhances the appearance of finished paper products, which is another trend in the kaolin market. Kaolin is used as a paper filler to extend the fibre and increase the printability of paper in addition to gloss, smoothness, and brightness.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global kaolin market report are:
• LB MINERALS, Ltd.
• KaMin LLC.
• SCR-Sibelco NV
• Thiele Kaolin Company
• Imerys S.A.
• I-Minerals Inc.
• Quartz Works GmbH
• Andromeda Metals Limited
• Ashapura Minechem Limited
• KERAMOST, a.s.
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
