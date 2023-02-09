President Parlange presents 10-year strategic plan in campus address

KINGSTON, R.I. — University of Rhode Island President Marc Parlange — in his first State of the University address — introduced a four-prong, decade-long strategic plan last week that includes fostering equity on-campus and modernizing administrative and financial practices for the future.

The campus’s 12th president celebrated the university transforming into “a global institution,” since its founding in 1892. After navigating the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, the campus has 17,473 students currently enrolled.

“Emerging from the pandemic and meeting the urgent challenges we’ve faced as a society requires us to think bigger and be bolder,” Parlange said. “We are Rhode Island’s university and we will be a leading global research institution, and our new strategic plan … will help guide the way.”

The 10-year-strategic plan, built on four priorities, Parlange said, will serve as a “road map” to “power the university of the future.”

The first is designed to broaden the university’s impact, to establish the institution as “a national model for how a flagship public research university can drive transformative change for the betterment of its state and the global human condition.”

“We will be a hub for innovation – a leader in the blue economy, research and activity,” Parlange said.

To be a destination school, this involves strengthening relationships with local, state, and federal agencies, and community organizations.

“And we will be a place where the seeds of ideas can develop into new solutions – companies, patents, partnerships,” Parlange said.

The second priority will emphasize enhancing student achievement by ensuring an active and engaging learning environment. This calls for the campus to provide students with a mentally healthy environment, resources that promote inclusion, well-being, and holistic development.

To do this, the institution will need “to be responsive to career and academic trends that meet the needs of modern students” and make it certain that it is “accessible to all and developing programs that cultivate a sense of belonging.

“Now, more than ever, as we emerge from the pandemic, we must make community wellness a priority,” Parlange said. “We must create spaces and develop partnerships, services and programs that help our community members reach their highest level of wellbeing. And we will continue to support our club and varsity student-athletes — a huge source of Rhody Pride — by investing in our people and high-quality athletic facilities.”

As its third priority, the university plans to adopt a “diverse, equitable and inclusive community,” with a culture of “valuing people, excellence, and giving back,” Parlange said.

The road map to this goal calls for focusing on programming pertaining to anti-racism, while encouraging discourse between diverse groups and individuals and celebrating faculty and staff through enhanced human resources organization, professional development, and a culture of excellence.

The fourth leg of the plan organizes a vision that will “power the university of the future.” This includes the implementation of modernized administrative and financial practices that set up the college for long-term success.

The school will focus on generating revenue and invest it toward teaching, research, and service missions.

Prior to arriving at the University of Rhode Island, Parlange worked at Monash University in Australia, as provost and senior vice president.

According to URI’s website, Parlange while at Monash helped with projects pertaining to artificial intelligence, data science, and new-generation building construction.

“In this next decade, we will intensify our positive impact as a leader in education, research, and entrepreneurial activity. And we will become a university of and for the future,” Parlange said. “Now is our time. This plan is our guide. And there is so much we can achieve together.”