Rhody football adds seven recruits to signing haul

The University of Rhode Island football team dug into some fertile recruiting ground to finish off its signing class. Three players from Florida and a quarterback from Texas highlighted the group of seven high school players who signed last week. They join the initial 14 players who committed during the early signing period in December.

The Florida haul is headed by three-star receiver Eddie Combs III. The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder had offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Navy, plus interest from Ivy League schools.

Joining Combs on the train from the Sunshine State are wide receiver Alvarez Baker and defensive back Curlie Spencer, both of whom attend Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida. Baker had offers from Army, Navy, Air Force, Jackson State and Stetson after a big senior year. Spencer was honored as one of Brevard County’s top players and held offers from power five programs Indiana and Kansas.

URI’s first commit from Texas in a number of years is quarterback Conner Kenyon. The 6-foot-3 pocket passer originally committed to the powerhouse Sam Houston State program before switching to URI.

Defensive backs Freddie Camp and Dwane Cureton are also in the fold. Camp was a two-time Connecticut all-state selection. Cureton was a standout at Heritage High School in Wake Forest, North Carolina.

A punter with NFL bloodlines rounds out the group. Devin Walter is the son of former NFL punter Ken Walter, was part of two Super Bowl teams with the New England Patriots. He is the second son of a Patriot in URI’s recruiting class. Case Mankins, son of offensive lineman Logan Mankins, committed in December.