Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,699 in the last 365 days.

Passing of Chief Financial Officer – Mr Neil Kaplan

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: “Allkem,” the Company”) advises with great sadness that Chief Financial Officer, Mr Neil Kaplan has passed away after a short illness.

Deputy Chief Financial Officer Mr Christian Cortes has accepted the role of Acting Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect whilst a replacement for Mr Kaplan is identified.

Mr Martín Pérez de Solay commented, “Neil was an outstanding Chief Financial Officer, originally for Orocobre Limited and subsequently for Allkem. In his more than 10 years of service to the Company he was a respected leader and valued colleague who played a key role in every significant initiative undertaken by the Company, including the merger between Orocobre and Galaxy in 2021. We will all miss Neil greatly and wish to express our sincere condolences to his wife and family."

“Christian Cortes worked closely with Neil and his team since moving into the Deputy CFO role mid-last year. Christian will ensure a seamless transition of the Company’s finance functions whilst we undertake a search for a new CFO.”

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.

Allkem Limited

ABN 31 112 589 910

Level 35, 71 Eagle St
Brisbane, QLD 4000		 Investor Relations & Media Enquiries

Andrew Barber
M: +61 418 783 701 E: Andrew.Barber@allkem.co

Phoebe Lee
P: +61 7 3064 3600 E: Phoebe.Lee@allkem.co 		Connect

info@allkem.co
+61 7 3064 3600
www.allkem.co


Primary Logo

You just read:

Passing of Chief Financial Officer – Mr Neil Kaplan

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.