PM offers flowers at Hồ Chí Minh statue in Singapore

VIETNAM, February 9 -  

SINGAPORE — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his wife on Thursday laid flowers in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his Statue in the Asian Civilizations Museum (ACM) as part of their ongoing official visit to Singapore.

The museum, located on the banks of the Singapore River, is the only museum in Asia devoted to exploring the rich artistic heritage of Asia. It focuses on the many historical connections between cultures and civilisations in Asia, and between Asia and the world.

The Statue of President Hồ Chí Minh is alongside with the statues of many other Asian leaders and historical figures at the museum.

New orchid species 

On the same day, the Vietnamese leader and his wife visited the Singapore Botanic Gardens which serves as a research and preservation centre for more than 30,000 species of plants.

PM Chính attended a ceremony to name a new orchid species "Pailionanda Pham Le Tran Chinh". The hybrid orchid, which symbolises strong vitality, was named after Chính and his wife.

Representatives of the garden said that these new orchid species were hybridised from a species of orchid in Việt Nam and a species in Singapore.

The PM said he hoped the two countries' relations would develop strongly and last as long as the beauty of this new orchid species.

The 74-ha garden is famous in the world with the National Orchid Garden – the world’s largest display of tropical orchids, where over 1,000 orchid species and 2,000 hybrids are showcased. — VNS

 

