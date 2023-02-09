24 Vietnamese officers sent to Turkey for post-disaster aid

VIETNAM, February 9 -

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security sent 24 officers to Turkey on Thursday to help the country with search and rescue work following the earthquakes that killed thousands of people.

They include search and rescue officers and health officers.

Minister Tô Lâm said that the Vietnamese delegation will assist Turkey in searching for victims as well as provide humanitarian assistance, helping local people recover from the consequences and rebuild after the disaster.

He directed members of the delegation to make efforts to actively coordinate with other forces while upholding the spirit of solidarity and mutual support.

Turkish Ambassador to Việt Nam Haldun Tekneci noted that the earthquake was destructive and has been the largest of its kind since 1939, causing thousands of casualties.

“As early as February 6, when the earthquake occurred, we received information from the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security expressing their desire to help Turkey,” he said.

He expressed his appreciation for the government, ministries and agencies and every member of the delegation sent to Turkey.

Head of the delegation, Colonel Nguyễn Minh Khương, Deputy Director of the Police Department of Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue under the Ministry of Public Security, said this is a very important task and expressed his pride to be entrusted with an international mission.

He said the delegation will uphold strict discipline, solidarity, and pro-activeness to successfully complete assigned tasks while ensuring absolute safety for members during their work. — VNS