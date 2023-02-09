Submit Release


Party chief Trọng holds online talks with Japan's PM Kishida

VIETNAM, February 9 -  

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng held online discussions with Prime Minister of Japan and president of the Liberal Democratic Party Fumio Kishida yesterday, highlighting orientations for the cooperation between the two countries.

Noting that Việt Nam adheres to a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation of foreign relations, the Party chief said Việt Nam is a reliable partner and an active and responsible member in the international community, in which, Japan is one of its most important partners.

He stressed orientations to strengthen the two countries' relations.

Firstly, the two countries should strengthen political relations through regular maintenance of visits and contacts at all levels, and effectively promote cooperation and dialogue mechanisms between the two sides in various flexible forms.

On this occasion, he cordially invited the Emperor and Empress, members of the Government and the Japanese imperial family to visit Việt Nam.

The two sides should also strengthen relations across channels and levels, including those between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, between the Governments and parliaments of the two countries, he said.

They should also promote exchanges between young leaders and female leaders of the two ruling parties, develop people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between localities of the two countries.

He also suggested that Japan continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, work and study in Japan in order to contribute to the deepening of the Việt Nam-Japan extensive strategic partnership.

He recommended that Japan continue to accompany and support Việt Nam in its industrialisation and modernisation process, strengthen the connection between the two economies, and cooperation in economy, finance, energy security, food, among many others.

The Party chief affirmed that, in the context of the current world situation, Việt Nam is ready to coordinate with Japan on regional and global issues, including in multilateral forums.

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio expressed his appreciation for the invitation to visit Việt Nam.

He stressed that Japan will continue to expand cooperation activities with Việt Nam in fields such as investment, trade, science and technology.

He said he highly appreciated the contribution of the Vietnamese community, which totalled some 500,000 people, to Japan's socio-economic development.

The PM expressed his willingness to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, work and study in Japan.

Regarding international issues, he said that in the current situation in the region and the world, the two countries need to strengthen coordination and support the efforts to consolidate peace, cooperation and development. — VNS

