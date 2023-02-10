Gas Detector Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Gas Detector Market is forecast to reach $2.96 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4% during 2019-2025. Growth of the Gas Detector Market can be attributed to increasing application of gas detectors in building automation systems and industries such as mining, oil and gas, and others. Increasing investments by manufacturers for development of smart gas detectors and integration of gas detectors with wireless technology including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Wi-MAX, ZigBee, HART Protocol; and artificial intelligence is stoking demand for gas detection systems. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. The Gas Detector Market is a moderately fragmented market with top five players accounting for a market share of 30-40% in 2018.

2. The gas detectors market registered a major share in mining applications in 2018, owing to stringent safety regulations in this industry.

3. The North American market holds major share owing to increase in usage of gas detectors in the oil and gas, mining and building automation applications.

4. Adoption of wireless gas detectors and integration of AI technology for development of smart gas detectors is set to drive the market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The application of gas detectors in the mining industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.83% during 2019-2025. In the mining industry, gas detectors play a key role in safeguarding against accidents caused by toxic gases, vapors and other hazardous substances in underground mines.

2. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), almost 75% of methane emissions are due to coal mining activities. Rising adoption of gas detectors in mining for enabling early detection of leakage of gases such as methane and others is set to drive the gas detectors market.

3. The North American region is leading the Gas Detector Market in terms of revenue share, and held a 28% share in 2018. In North America, the utilization of gas detectors has been increasing in mines, especially in coal mines, in order to reduce methane emissions.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Gas Detector industry are -

1. ABB

2. MSA Safety Inc

3. Honeywell International Inc

4. Emerson Electric Co.

5. RIKEN KEIKI Co., Ltd.

