Sweden sends search and rescue teams to Türkiye today

Today, Thursday 9 February, Sweden has sent an additional 45 personnel and search and rescue dogs by transport aircraft to Türkiye. This joint contribution by the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency and the Swedish Armed Forces is part of Sweden’s support to those affected by the devastating earthquakes, and a response to a request from Türkiye.

The personnel and search dogs are now on their way to the city of Malatya in Türkiye in a transport aircraft provided by the Swedish Armed Forces. The aircraft was loaded this morning and departed from the Blekinge Wing (F17) in Ronneby this afternoon.

Of the 45 personnel, 5 are response team leaders employed by Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency and 40 are employed by the Swedish Armed Forces: three search teams totalling 24 people, four search dog teams totalling 8 people, and two medical teams totalling 8 people.

The aircraft is expected to land in Malatya this evening.

“The Swedish Government and agencies are working flat out to respond to the many different requests for assistance coming in. We are proud that the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency and the Swedish Armed Forces’ civil-military cooperation has enabled them to respond swiftly to this request received from Türkiye,” says Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin.

In addition to this support, Sweden has already sent 7 experts and contributed SEK 37 million in humanitarian support to ease the situation on the ground.

