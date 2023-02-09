Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,551 in the last 365 days.

FTC Approves Final Orders against Google and iHeartMedia for Deceptive On-Air Endorsements for Google’s Pixel 4 Phone

Following a public comment period, the Federal Trade Commission has finalized consent orders against Google LLC and iHeartMedia, Inc. settling allegations that they produced and aired nearly 29,000 deceptive first-person endorsements by radio personalities promoting the personalities’ use of and experience with Google’s Pixel 4 phone in 2019 and 2020. 

Explore Data with the FTC: Find out about consumer fraud reports in your state and nationallyAccording to the FTC, in 2019, Google hired iHeartMedia and 11 other radio networks in ten major markets to have radio personalities record and broadcast first-person endorsements of the Pixel 4 phone. Google provided iHeartMedia with scripts detailing the personalities’ experiences with the Pixel 4. However, the personalities were not provided with Pixel 4s before recording and airing most of the ads, and therefore did not own or regularly use the phones.

The final orders approved by the Commission settle the allegations and bar Google and iHeartMedia from similar misrepresentations. Separate state judgments also require them to pay a total of $9.4 million in penalties.

The Commission vote approving the final consent orders and response to one public commenter was 4-0. The staff attorneys on this matter are Karen Mandel and Laura Sullivan of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

You just read:

FTC Approves Final Orders against Google and iHeartMedia for Deceptive On-Air Endorsements for Google’s Pixel 4 Phone

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.