13.9% CAGR, Dairy Alternatives Market was valued at $13,198.4 million in 2020 & to reach $ 55,450.9 million by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in the number of people allergic to dairy, growth in health awareness, and increase in disposable income among individuals drive the growth of the global dairy alternatives market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and high cost hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth in demand for dairy alternatives by the vegan population and introduction of new flavor & variety of dairy alternatives present new opportunities in the coming years.

the dairy alternatives market size was valued at $13,198.4 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $ 55,450.9million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. In 2020, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for more than 45.4% share in the global market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% throughout the forecast period. China is one of the prominent regions in the countries that accounted for a sizeable share of the total market in 2020.

Dairy alternatives are plant-based natural and chemical free milk products derived through grains, seeds, or nuts. Dairy alternative products act as a substitute for consumers who are allergic to dairy products or people who are on a vegan diet. Some of the major alternatives to dairy are non-dairy milk, ice cream, cheese, yogurts, juice, energy drinks, and soft drinks.

The factors that drive the dairy alternatives market growth includehealth benefits associated with consuming plant based milk as they are high in micro and macronutrient content as well as low in fat and cholesterol content.Rising demand for plant-based milk is among the major factors boosting the dairy alternative market. A huge demand for naturally prepared plant-based milk has been noted during the past years, which is expected to continue over the forecast period. The growth in vegan population is anticipated to increase the demand for dairy alternative milk/milk products. Consumers in countries such as Canada are avoiding animal products and demanding for healthier and cleaner naturally prepared plant-based food. Thus, attractiveness toward dairy alternatives is one of the main factors driving the global dairy alternative marketand also the rise in fitness concerns among people in different regions has also helped the market. In addition, increase in the number of lactose intolerant population, growing trend of veganism, and rise in disposable income also drive the market growth. However, increase in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather and high cost of production are expected to hamper the growth of market during the forecast period. Rise in the demand for alternatives to dairy by health-conscious consumers and frequent introduction of new flavors & variety are expected to provide numerous opportunities for expansion of the dairy alternatives market. Along with this, increase in disposable income of China’s huge population is anticipated to drive the Asia-Pacific dairy alternative market in the coming years. Demand for products with new ingredients is also projected to rise in the future, driving the global dairy alternative market.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global dairy alternatives market owing to disruptions in the supply chain.

The pandemic led to difficulties in terms of transporting raw materials. Also, lack of skilled labor was a major challenge.

However, the market is going to recover soon in 2022.

Leading Market Players

White Wave Foods Company

Blue Diamond Growers

SunOpta Inc.

Earth's Own Food Inc.

Living Harvest Foods Inc.

Kikkoman Corporation

Rebel Kitchen

Organic Valley

Panos Brands LLC

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Eden Foods Inc.

Key findings of the study

Based on source, the almond segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

In 2020, based on application, the beverage segment held the highest share, accounting for more than half of the global market share.

In 2020, China was the most prominent market in the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific was the dominant region in 2020, accounting for more the two-fifth of the dairy alternatives market share.

