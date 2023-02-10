Williston Barracks / DUI #1 Refusal - Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1000762
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS
STATION: WILLISTON
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 02/09/23; 16:13
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N MM 93.6
VIOLATION: DUI #1 REFUSAL
ACCUSED: DONALD RIVAIT
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: DUMMER, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/09/23 at approximately 1613 hours, Vermont State Police received a call of a single vehicle crash in the location of I-89 N near mile marker 93.6 in the town of Colchester. The operator was identified as Donald Rivait out of Dummer, NH, and he displayed indicators of alcohol impairment. He was first evaluated by EMS for precautionary reasons due to the crash and taking to the UVMC and was later discharged. He was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, the operator refused to provide an evidentiary sample and he was charged for DUI refusal. He was later released on a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/23; 08:15
COURT: CHITTENDEN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.