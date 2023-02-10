Submit Release
Williston Barracks / DUI #1 Refusal - Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1000762

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAMIR EXANTUS                              

STATION: WILLISTON                

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 02/09/23; 16:13

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 N MM 93.6

VIOLATION: DUI #1 REFUSAL

 

ACCUSED: DONALD RIVAIT                                             

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: DUMMER, NH

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 02/09/23 at approximately 1613 hours, Vermont State Police received a call of a single vehicle crash in the location of I-89 N near mile marker 93.6 in the town of Colchester. The operator was identified as Donald Rivait out of Dummer, NH, and he displayed indicators of alcohol impairment. He was first evaluated by EMS for precautionary reasons due to the crash and taking to the UVMC and was later discharged. He was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, the operator refused to provide an evidentiary sample and he was charged for DUI refusal. He was later released on a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court for the above offense.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/23; 08:15           

COURT: CHITTENDEN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

LODGED - LOCATION: NO     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

