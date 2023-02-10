Technological Innovation In Industry: Atmospheric Water Generator Market Hits at a CAGR of 14.8% by 2031

Rise in awareness about the importance of safe and portable water is one of the factors driving global atmospheric water generator market growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) are innovative devices designed to extract water from the air, making it a convenient and sustainable source of drinking water in areas where water scarcity is a major issue. These machines use the process of condensation to extract moisture from the atmosphere and filter it to produce potable water.

AWGs work by drawing in air through an air filter, which removes impurities, and then passing it over a cooling coil. As the air cools, the water vapor condenses into liquid form and is collected in a storage tank. The collected water is then filtered to remove any remaining impurities before it is dispensed for drinking.

The atmospheric water generator market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Get PDF Sample Report with All Updates @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17445

Drivers:

The capacity of an AWG to generate water depends on several factors such as the temperature, humidity, and the volume of air it can process. Generally, AWGs are more efficient in areas with higher humidity levels, and can produce between 20 and 300 liters of water per day.

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the atmospheric water generator market is the global expansion of various policies for improving a country’s public water infrastructure and drinking water systems. In September 2018, the U.S. Environment Protection Agency announced a new Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) for the development of atmospheric water generators (AWGs) and their potential as a source of water production. In particular, EPA and Israel’s WaterGen signed a CRADA to assess their GEN-350 system. In ideal temperature and humidity conditions, the GEN-350 can produce over 600 liters of water each day. As a result, such factors drive the atmospheric water generator market growth.

Another advantage of AWGs is their environmental impact. Unlike traditional water sources, AWGs do not rely on finite water reserves and do not contribute to water scarcity. Additionally, the energy consumption of AWGs is relatively low, making them a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional water sources.

To Get Interesting Discounts, Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17445

Key Segments:

By Type -

Cooling Condensation

Wet Desiccation

By Application -

Residential

Non-Residential

Top Players:

AeroNero, Air 2 Water Solutions, Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems, Atlantis Solar, Clean Wave Products, Dew Point Manufacturing, Drinkable Air Technologies, EcoloBlue, Eshara Water, GenaQ Technologies, PlanetWater, Quench Innovations, Ray Agua, SkyWater Air Water Machines, Water Gen Ltd., Water Technologies International Inc., and Air Drinking Water Technology.

In conclusion, Atmospheric Water Generators are a valuable solution for addressing water scarcity in various parts of the world. With their ability to extract clean drinking water from the air, they offer a sustainable and reliable source of water that can make a significant impact on communities facing water shortages.