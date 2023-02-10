Monroe County Man Booked on Statutory Rape Charges

MONROE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Tellico Plains man on statutory rape charges.

At the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Stephen Crump, in November 2022, special agents began investigating a complaint of a Monroe County man having sexual relations with an underage female. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Aaron McKelvey as the individual responsible for having sexual relations with the minor.

On February 8th, the Monroe County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Aaron Ray Chase McKelvey (DOB 02/28/2001) with two counts of Statutory Rape. On Thursday, McKelvey surrendered himself at the Monroe County Jail, where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.