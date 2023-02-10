Lee's Air, Plumbing, & Heating Using State-Of-The-Art Software to Help Local Customers

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee's Air, Plumbing, & Heating a local top-rated HVAC and plumbing company in Fresno, CA and Sacramento, CA is happy to announce the implementation of a new state-of-the art software, Service Titan to help ease contracting with homeowners and businesses. With this implementation, Lee's Air, Plumbing, & Heating is promising to deliver better top-level service, happier customers and employees. Josue Solis, the operations manager at Lee's Air, Plumbing, & Heating stated, "Since the implementation, right away we noticed a huge improvement in the way we serve our customers, coworkers, and local community. Customers appreciate it when they call in and we have their information already available on our software. Being able to know which of our plumber or HVAC technician was out there, what estimates was provided and approved, listening to phone call recordings on what was promised over the phone, what HVAC unit or water heater was installed, what the warranty is on the unit, if they have a HVAC maintenance membership, who their preferred HVAC specialist or plumber is, the GPS location of where the technician is, the availability of how many appointments we have to ensure we provide same day service the best we can, online bookings, online estimates for new HVAC units, and so much more. If you look at the service awards and reviews, we've received through Google, Angie's List, Home Advisor, Yelp, Nextdoor and the Best of Fresno you'll see how this software has helped customers and us." Lee's Air, Plumbing, & Heating currently averages about a 4.9 star rating out of 5 stars across the multiple review platforms.

Lee's Air, Plumbing, & Heating is a home improvement contractor that specializes in new HVAC, heating, and cooling installations for residential and commercial clients in the Fresno, CA, Madera, CA, Visalia, CA, Sacramento, CA, Loomis, CA , Hanford, CA and Clovis, CA area. They also do plumbing repairs and installations of water heaters, tankless water heaters, plumbing repipes, sewer line and water line replacements, drain cleanings, water heater flushes, and new toilet installations. Lee's Air, Plumbing, & Heating takes pride on ensuring their customers always receive the best service possible by delivering great customer service starting from the phone all the way to the end of the job when the plumber or HVAC technician leaves the location. Check out their website at leesair.com or call them today for a HVAC service or plumbing service. CL#635355

