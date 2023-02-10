Immunoassay Market Strategies, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunoassay Market: Strategies and Trends, Forecasts by Application, Technology, Product, User and by Country, with Multiplex and Point of Care Market Analysis, Executive Guides, Customized Forecasting and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes five year market forecasts. The report also profiles 58 companies, large and small, working in this area. This research makes you the expert in your organization.

The workhorse of the diagnostic industry is finding new legs. The pandemic has created a new demand for rapid easily available diagnostics. Immunoassay is stepping up.

Advances in genetic knowledge are creating new markets for immunoassay. Rapid diagnostics, point of care, biomarkers and consumer markets are all areas of expansion while traditional immunoassay maintains a strong position in the growing market for clinical diagnostics.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Immunoassay Market - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Impact

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 Immunoassay Markets Definition In This Report

2.1.1 Enzyme Based

2.1.2 Immunofluorescence

2.1.3 Chemiluminescence

2.1.4 DNA/NAT

2.1.5 RIA & Other

2.1.6 Reagents/Kits, Analyzers, Software & Services

2.1.7 Infectious Disease

2.1.8 Auto-Immune

2.1.9 Endocrinology

2.1.10 Oncology

2.1.11 Cardiology

2.1.12 Other Specialty

2.2 Market Definition

2.2.1 Market Sizes

2.2.2 Currency

2.2.3 Years

2.3 Methodology

2.3.1 Authors

2.3.2 Sources

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare, the IVD Industry, and the COVID-19 Pandemic

2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.4.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.4.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Industry Overview

3.1 Industry Participants

3.1.1 IVD Supplier

3.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

3.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

3.1.4 Independent lab analytical

3.1.5 Public National/regional lab

3.1.6 Hospital lab

3.1.7 Physician lab

3.1.8 Audit body

3.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

3.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

3.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

3.2.3 Hospital Testing Share

3.2.4 Economies of Scale

3.2.5 Hospital vs. Central Lab

3.2.6 Physician Office Lab's

3.2.7 Physician's and POCT

3.3 Immunoassay -Markets and Discussion

3.3.1 Instruments - Genetics changes the picture

3.3.1.1 RIA - A Technology Shows its Age

3.3.1.2 Immunoassay vs. PCR vs. Sequencing - A See-Saw Battle

3.3.1.3 The Smart Shrinking Instrument - Serious Implications

3.3.1.4 Research Funding and Capital Expense - Instrument Pooling

3.3.1.5 Multiplex vs. POC - A Tradeoff Analysis

3.3.2 Reagents and Kits - Genetics changes the picture

3.3.2.1 Bigger Test Menus a Boon for Kit Market

3.3.2.2 Physician Office Labs - A New Frontier

3.3.3 Rapid and POCT to Threaten Instrument Markets

3.3.4 OTC and DTC - Huge Market Potential

3.3.5 Economies of Scale. Going Away?

3.3.6 Lower Barriers to Entry for Instruments/Analyzers

3.3.7 Miniaturization and Technology Drive Acquisition

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Diagnostic Factors

4.1.2 Changing Technologies Spur Early Instrument Retirement

4.1.3 Consumer Channels Open Wider

4.1.4 Immunity Technology Comes of Age

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

4.2.2 Threat from PCR Based Instruments

4.2.3 Lower Barriers to Entry

4.2.4 Wellness has a downside

4.3 Immunoassay Instrumentation

4.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity

4.3.2 Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure

4.3.3 Listing of Instrument Specifications

4.3.4 Immunoassay - CRISPR Diagnostics

5 Immunoassay Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 FDA Grants EUA to Xtrava Health COVID Point-of-Care Antigen Test

5.3 Alamar Biosciences Raises $80M for Immuno-Sandwich Assay Platform

5.4 FDA grants breakthrough device to multiplex immunoassay

5.5 Quidel, Beckman Settle Cardiac Immunoassay Dispute

5.6 BGI Americas, Advaite Form SARS-CoV-2 Testing Partnership

5.7 BioMerieux Gets CE Mark for Three Dengue Immunoassays

5.8 COVID-19 Portfolio to Accelerate At-Home Infectious Disease Testing

5.9 Roche Diagnostics Expanding Testing Portfolio in 2021

5.10 PerkinElmer Long-Term Outlook

5.11 Quidel Updates Outlook for C19 Testing

5.12 Dx Companies Look at Multiplex Tests for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza

5.13 Becton Dickinson and NAT Diagnostics Acquisition

5.14 New test diagnoses Lyme disease within 15 minutes

5.15 Multiplexed Immunoassay System Differentiates Malaria Species

5.16 ERBA Mannheim Unveils Next-Generation Nexus unit

5.17 Uman Diagnostics And Bio-Techne Announce Agreement For Neurofilament Light Assay

5.18 Software reduces variability in ELISA biomarker tests

5.19 Arrayit Corporation Allergy Testing Network Doubles

6 Profiles of Key Companies

6.1 Abbott Diagnostics

6.2 Abcam

6.3 Arlington Scientific

6.4 Arrayit Corporation

6.5 Autobio Diagnostics

6.6 Awareness Technology

6.7 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

6.8 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.9 Biocartis

6.10 Biomatik

6.11 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.12 Bioneer Corporation

6.13 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.14 BioTek Instruments

6.15 Boditech Med, Inc

6.16 Boster Biological Technology

6.17 Diamedix (Erba Diagnostics)

6.18 Diasorin S.p.A.

6.19 Dynex Technologies

6.20 Enzo Biochem

6.21 Eurofins Scientific

6.22 FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

6.23 Fujirebio

6.24 Gold Standard Diagnostics

6.25 Grifols

6.26 Hycor Biomedical

6.27 Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS)

6.28 Immunodiagnostik AG

6.29 Inova Diagnostics

6.30 JR Biomedical

6.31 Luminex Corp

6.32 Maxim Biomedical

6.33 Mbio Diagnostics

6.34 Meso Scale Discovery

6.35 Millipore Sigma

6.36 Mindray

6.37 Molecular Devices

6.38 MP Biomedical

6.39 MyCartis

6.40 Operon

6.41 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

6.42 Perkin Elmer

6.43 Qiagen Gmbh

6.44 Quidel

6.45 R&D Systems

6.46 Randox Toxicology

6.47 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

6.48 SD Biosensor

6.49 Serametrix

6.50 Siemens Healthineers

6.51 Sysmex

6.52 Tecan

6.53 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.54 TOSOH Bioscience

6.55 Veredus Laboratories

6.56 Vircell

6.57 YD Diagnostics

6.58 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a6vccl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets