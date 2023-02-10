Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,718 in the last 365 days.

Xinhua Silk Road: China's Zoomlion sends rescue team to assist in quake-hit Hatay of Türkiye

BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ -- Chinese construction machinery maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion, 000157.SZ) has recently sent a rescue team and excavators to earthquake-ravaged Hatay in Türkiye to assist in rescue efforts.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Türkiye's southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4:17 a.m. local time (0117 GMT), followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake a few minutes later in the country's southern province of Gaziantep and a magnitude 7.6 earthquake at 1:24 p.m. local time (1024 GMT) in the Kahramanmaras Province.

After the earthquakes, Zoomlion's subordinate company based in Türkiye immediately sent a rescue team consisting of professional service engineers and machine operators to the disaster area, carrying electric blankets, emergency medicine, food and 5 sets of excavator equipment.

As one of the first Chinese rescue teams to arrive at the quake-hit area, Zoomlion rescue team has helped rescue four trapped survivors and participate in earthquake relief efforts.

Yu Ke, a Zoomlion service engineer who participated in the rescue work, said that "after our rescue team and excavator equipment arrived at the scene, we immediately participated in the rescue work of survivors trapped in a six-story collapsed building. So far, we have helped save four trapped people and tried to rescue more survivors."

The company also helped to provide rescue equipment. So far, a total of 18 excavators have been sent to the disaster area to assist in the rescue efforts.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/332681.html

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinas-zoomlion-sends-rescue-team-to-assist-in-quake-hit-hatay-of-turkiye-301743688.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/09/c9123.html

You just read:

Xinhua Silk Road: China's Zoomlion sends rescue team to assist in quake-hit Hatay of Türkiye

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.