North Broward Prep Reaches the Largest Donation Ever Made by a School to the American Heart Association

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Broward Preparatory (NBP), part of the Nord Anglia family of premium schools worldwide, has raised more than $200,000 in donations to the American Heart Association - achieving a record for the largest donation ever made by a school to the Association.

On Friday, Feb. 10 at 8:00 a.m., we will host our Kids Heart Challenge Celebration with fun activities and important guests at the NBP Campus.

One of the top fundraisers is NBP student and survivor named Ethan; he is an 8-year-old in 1st grade. He was born with a congenital heart defect called Partial Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return. The defect required Ethan to have open-heart surgery on June 13, 2022, in Miami. Ethan is very active and loves to play all sports, especially lacrosse.

Kathleen Malanowski, Head of Lower School Principal said, "Our school has a long-standing tradition of supporting the American Heart Association through the Kids Heart Challenge. Reaching this level of collaborative donation is truly remarkable. It speaks to the caring and compassionate community that North Broward Preparatory School embodies. We are very proud of this collective effort."

The North Broward Preparatory School offers a college-style campus of early 80 acres of grounds. Our rigorous curriculum is enhanced through collaborations with The Juilliard School, MIT, and UNICEF giving our students the opportunity to explore and discover new interests. With residential students from 20 countries, our students are immersed in a multicultural community and become global citizens with a worldview and the confidence to influence beyond borders.

Contact Information:

Alejandra Gutierrez

Communications Manager, NAE The Americas

alejandra.gutierrez@nordanglia.com

Kaitlin Alexander

Communications Manager, North Broward Preparatory School

kaitlin.alexander@nbps.org

(954) 397 2160



