Worldwide Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing Industry to 2031 - Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Window and Exterior Sealing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global automotive window and exterior sealing market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global automotive window and exterior sealing market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year.

The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global automotive window and exterior sealing market from 2022 to 2031.

Companies Mentioned

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc.

DURA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS

Henniges Automotive Holdings Inc.

Hutchinson SA

Lauren International Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

Minth Group Ltd.

PPAP Automotive Ltd.

Rehau Automotive S.R.O.

Saar Gummi Czech S.R.O .

. Standard Profil AS

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Market Dynamics

2.3.1. Drivers

2.3.2. Restraints

2.3.3. Opportunity

2.4. Market Factor Analysis

2.4.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.4.2. SWOT Analysis

2.5. Regulatory Scenario

2.6. Key Trend Analysis

2.7. Value Chain Analysis

2.8. Cost Structure Analysis

2.9. Profit Margin Analysis

3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis - Automotive Windows and Exterior Sealing Market

4. Global Automotive Windows and Exterior Sealing Market, By Component

4.1. Market Snapshot

4.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

4.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

4.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

4.2. Global Automotive Windows and Exterior Sealing Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2031, By Component

4.2.1. Glass Run Channel

4.2.2. Roof Ditch Molding

4.2.3. Front Windshield

4.2.4. Rear Windshield

4.2.5. Hood

4.2.6. Trunk

4.2.7. Door

4.2.8. Inner & Outer Belt

4.2.9. Others

5. Global Automotive Windows and Exterior Sealing Market, By Vehicle Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

5.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

5.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

5.2. Global Automotive Windows and Exterior Sealing Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2031, By Vehicle Type

5.2.1. Passenger Vehicles

5.2.1.1. Hatchbacks

5.2.1.2. Sedans

5.2.1.3. Utility Vehicles

5.2.2. Commercial Vehicle

5.2.2.1. Light Commercial Vehicle

5.2.2.2. Heavy Commercial Vehicle

6. Global Automotive Windows and Exterior Sealing Market, By Sales Channel

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

6.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

6.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

6.2. Global Automotive Windows and Exterior Sealing Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2031, By Sales Channel

6.2.1. OEM

6.2.2. Aftermarket

7. Global Automotive Windows and Exterior Sealing Market, by Region

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

7.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

7.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

7.2. Global Automotive Windows and Exterior Sealing Market Size & Forecast, 2017-2031, By Region

7.2.1. North America

7.2.2. Europe

7.2.3. Asia Pacific

7.2.4. Middle East & Africa

7.2.5. South America

8. North America Automotive Windows and Exterior Sealing Market

9. Europe Automotive Windows and Exterior Sealing Market

10. Asia Pacific Automotive Windows and Exterior Sealing Market

11. Middle East & Africa Automotive Windows and Exterior Sealing Market

12. South America Automotive Windows and Exterior Sealing Market

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Share Analysis/ Brand Share Analysis, 2021

13.2. Company Analysis for each player (Company Overview, Company Footprints, Production Locations, Product Portfolio, Competitors & Customers, Subsidiaries & Parent Organization, Recent Developments, Financial Analysis, Profitability, Revenue Share)

14. Company Profile/ Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/whoqvb-window?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets