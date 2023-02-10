Orthopedic Implants (Including Dental Implants) Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 111,328.94 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Tends, Demand, Future Growth and Competitive Analysis

BRISBANE, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Orthopedic Implants (Including Dental Implants) Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. The insights provided in the top-notch Orthopedic Implants (Including Dental Implants) market survey report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently. With the precise and high-tech information about Orthopedic Implants (Including Dental Implants) industry, businesses can know about the types of consumers, consumer's demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to a particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market through a global Orthopedic Implants (Including Dental Implants) marketing report. This information and market insight assists with maximizing or minimizing the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand.

Data bridge market research analyzes that the global orthopedic implants (including dental implants) market is expected to reach a value of USD 111,328.94 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. Product type accounts for the largest type segment in the market due to the rapid demand of orthopedic implants globally. This market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

Orthopedic implants are classified into two groups, including permanent joint replacements and temporary fracture fixation devices. Orthopedic implants include hip, knee, ankle, shoulder, elbow, wrist, and finger joints that should serve the human body throughout the patient's life. On the other hand, temporary orthopedic implants such as plates, screws, pins, wires, and intramedullary nails are required to repair broken bones and work for a relatively short time, just long enough to allow bone healing. Since orthopedic implants must perform under different operating conditions in life, a good understanding of the basic requirements of orthopedic materials and the subsequent biological responses is crucial for the design and optimization of implants under the physiological conditions of the human body. Choosing the right materials for an orthopedic implant depends on the specific application. Metal alloys, ceramics, and polymers are commonly used in orthopedic implants. These materials have different physical, chemical, and biological properties that suit specific applications. Despite the success of traditional materials, new and better biomaterials are constantly being developed to meet the ever-increasing demand.

Some of the major players operating in the global orthopedic implants (including dental implants) market are

DePuy Synthes (a Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Inc.),

Changzhou Waston Medical Appliance Co., Ltd.,

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.,

General Electric Company,

DJO, LLC (a Subsidiary of Colfax Corporation),

Samay Surgical, BioHorizons, Envista, Egifix, Institut Straumann AG, Canwell Medical Co., Ltd., Corin Group, Globus Medical, CONMED Corporation, curex, Bonetech Medisys P.V.T LTD., and EgiFix Medical among others.

Recent Developments

In October 2022, 3M healthcare collaborated with Thermo Fisher Scientific, which is an American supplier of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, and software services company. The collaboration between 3M and Thermo Fisher has enabled manufacturers to get high titer, high cell-density cultures to improve harvesting and clarification and optimize manufacturing capacity, quality, and efficiency.

In August 2022, DePuy Synthes introduced INHANCE Shoulder System, a completely integrated shoulder anthroplasty system. The design of the device incorporates a simple stemless first surgical technique that is in line with how physicians approach patient care. Additionally, it allows surgeons to seamlessly switch between stemless and stemmed implants during interventions. This has aided the business in diversifying its product offering.

Opportunities for Key Players:

Rising Geriatric Population

With this increasing age comes a reciprocal increase in the number of elderly patients admitted in hospitals due to fatal traumatic injuries. The rising prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases increases the demand for diagnosis and treatment. With the growing population, the pressure on the healthcare system is rising. The increasing need for proper treatment proportionally surges the market of care, services, and technologies to prevent and treat musculoskeletal conditions such as sarcopenia, osteoporosis, osteopenia, and other musculoskeletal complications. The elderly population is more prone to these conditions leading to fragile bones and joints. In such patients, orthopedic implants are used to provide them with immediate and efficient benefits associated with their bodies.

Therefore, the market for global orthopedic implants is expected to grow in the forecast period due to rising geriatric population.

Increasing Risk of Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis

Osteoporosis is a disease of bone that progresses due to less bone mineral density and bone mass or due to some variation in the quality or structure of bone. Osteoporosis could increase the risk of fractures leading to broken bones due to decreased bone strength. It is more observed in women as compared to men. The post-menstrual women often get bone fractures due to osteoporosis, as the disease is silent and typically shows no symptoms. Mostly older people are more prone to osteoporosis. Osteoarthritis is a joint disease or an inflammation of the joints and surrounding tissues.

The mobility of a person is affected when such conditions occur. Thus, the increased risks of these conditions directly enhance the demand for orthopedic implants required to treat the malformations due to such conditions. Therefore, the increasing risk of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis is expected to drive the growth of the global orthopedic implants (including dental implants) market.

Rising Healthcare Infrastructure

The expense of money used by a country on its healthcare and its growth rate over time is inclined by a wide variety of economic and social factors, including the financing arrangements and structure of the organization of the health system. In particular, there is a strong association between the complete income level and how much the population of that country spends on health care.

Growing healthcare expenditure is beneficial for further economic growth and healthcare sector growth. Increasing healthcare expenditure is primarily fruitful as it significantly affects the development and advancement of orthopedic implants. Hence, huge healthcare expenditure is expected to create an opportunity for the global orthopedic implants market

Key Market Segments Covered in Orthopedic Implants (Including Dental Implants) Industry Research

Product Type

Reconstructive joint replacements

Motion preservation devices/non-fusion devices

Biomaterial

Procedure

Minimally invasive surgery (MIS)

Fixation Type

Cement orthopedic implants

Cementless orthopedic implants

Hybrid orthopedic implants

End User

Ambulatory surgical centers

Academic & research institutes

Distribution channel

Orthopedic Implants (Including Dental Implants) Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in this Orthopedic Implants (Including Dental Implants) Market Report U.S., Canada, and Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, and the rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Philippines, Indonesia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America.

In 2023, North America is expected to dominate the global orthopedic implants (including dental implants) market due to the increasing investment in R&D and the presence of key market players in the largest consumer market with high GDP. U.S. is expected to grow due to rise in technological advancement in orthopedic implants (including dental implants) market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Orthopedic Implants (Including Dental Implants) Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Orthopedic Implants (Including Dental Implants) Market, By Product Type Global Orthopedic Implants (Including Dental Implants) Market, By Biomaterial Global Orthopedic Implants (Including Dental Implants) Market, By Procedure Global Orthopedic Implants (Including Dental Implants) Market, By Fixation Type Global Orthopedic Implants (Including Dental Implants) Market, By End User Global Orthopedic Implants (Including Dental Implants) Market, By Distribution Channel Global Orthopedic Implants (Including Dental Implants) Market, By Region Global Orthopedic Implants (Including Dental Implants) Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

