Sustainable Future with Alternative Building Materials Market Growing to Reach $330,269.80 Million by 2030

Growth of the alternative building material market is majorly driven rise in awareness to use sustainable building material for construction.

Alternative building materials are materials that are used in construction that are not traditional, such as concrete and steel. These materials offer a range of benefits, including sustainability, cost savings, and improved durability. The alternative building materials market size was valued at $189.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $330.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The alternative building materials market consists of revenue generated by sales for environment friendly building material such as wood, bamboo, recycled plastic and other eco-friendly material. These material are used to construct walls, windows, doors and roofs of residential and non-residential infrastructures. The alternative material are introduced to with a view to build sustainable buildings and to minimize pollution generated while manufacturing traditional building material.

Increase in awareness about using environment friendly material and strict restriction implemented by government for manufacturing and using traditional material has lead people to opt for alternate building material. In addition, acquiring the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green certification from the government authorities on building eco-friendly buildings makes the owner eligible for several grants from the government and also gets concession in taxes. Further, manufacturing of these alternative material emits less carbon as well as requires less energy for manufacturing. These are some of the driving factors for the alternative building material market.

However, industries are gradually back on track and vaccine discovery has led to recovery of the alternative building materials market by mid-2021. On the contrary, advanced research and introduction of sustainable, durable and strong alternative material will help in conservation of environment and make people to opt for these materials, which is a major opportunity for the growth of the alternative building materials market.

Key Market Segments

By Material

• Bamboo

• Recycled Plastic

• Wood

• Others

By Application

• Construction

• Furniture

• Flooring

Top Players:

The major players profiled in the alternative building materials market include Bauder Ltd., ByFusion Global Inc., CarbonCure Technologies Inc., JD Composites, Kirei, Neular, Plasticiet, Rammed Earth Enterprises, Rammed Earth Works and Takataka Plastics. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as product launch, business expansion and partnership, to offer better products and services to customers in the alternative building materials market.

In conclusion, alternative building materials offer a range of benefits, including sustainability, cost savings, and improved durability. Using these materials can help reduce the impact of construction on the environment.